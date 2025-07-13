            

Bright Outdoor Media appoints Mukesh Sharma as new CEO

In his new role, Mukesh Sharma is expected to spearhead Bright Outdoor's strategic expansion, focusing on increasing market share, unlocking new revenue streams, and improving overall profitability.

By  Storyboard18Jul 13, 2025 11:34 AM
Sharma brings a wealth of industry experience, having previously served as Business Head at Mid-day Infomedia Ltd.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited has announced the appointment of seasoned media professional Mukesh Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“I'm excited about this new role. Bright Outdoor Media Limited has a rich legacy as a premium outdoor media advertising company. My focus will be on increasing our market share, exploring opportunities to diversify into newer verticals and revenue streams, and strengthening the overall P&L” Mukesh Sharma said.

Welcoming him to the leadership team, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “We firmly believe Mukesh will be a strong addition to the Bright Outdoor family. He brings a solid track record of improving business margins and delivering consistent value to stakeholders. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth.”


First Published on Jul 13, 2025 11:34 AM

