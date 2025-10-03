“Asked for nudes”: Akshay Kumar shares daughter’s gaming ordeal, urges cyber education

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday recounted a disturbing personal incident involving his 13-year-old daughter while highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime against children.
Speaking at the launch of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the Maharashtra State Police Headquarters in Mumbai, the actor said his daughter had been targeted by an online predator while playing a video game.
“A few months ago, my daughter was playing an online game with strangers. She received a message asking if she was male or female. When she replied female, the next message asked her to send nude pictures,” Kumar said. He added that his daughter immediately shut down the game and informed her mother. He then revealed, "she switched off the whole thing and she went and told my wife. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime..."
Calling it a serious wake-up call, Kumar said, “This is how such crimes begin. Cybercrime today is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this.”
The actor urged the Maharashtra government to introduce a mandatory “cyber period” in schools for students from Class 7 to 10, to educate them about online safety. “Children must be made aware of the dangers every week, just like any other subject,” he added.