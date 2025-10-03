Panasonic India appoints Narayan Kumar as CBO of PIDEIN

ADVERTISEMENT
Panasonic Life Solutions India has announced the integration of its Industrial Devices (INDD) and Energy Solutions (ESD) divisions into a single, consolidated entity, Panasonic Industry & Energy India (PIDEIN).
The newly integrated PIDEIN entity will be led by Narayan Kumar, who has been appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO) for Panasonic Industry & Energy India.
As per the company, the formation of PIDEIN is a step aimed at enhancing organizational agility, driving synergy for an enhanced customer experience, building operational excellence and aligning with the company’s long-term strategy for India.
Previously serving as Divisional Director of the Panasonic Industrial Devices Division (INDD), Narayan Kumar will report to Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND).
Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO, PLSIND, said, “TBy bringing together our Energy (ESD) and Industry (INDD) divisions under PIDEIN, we are unlocking new opportunities to innovate and deliver solutions that truly matter to our customers. With Narayan’s leadership and expertise, we are confident that PIDEIN will drive innovation, strengthen our market presence, and contribute to sustainable growth in India.”
Narayan Kumar, Chief Business Officer of PIDEIN, said, “The integrated entity brings together a host of device technologies including electronic, electromechanical components & energy solutions addressing varied customer needs in the Automotive (ICE & EV), Infra ICT, HVAC, Automation segments, thereby enabling our customers build products for a self-sustaining & greener future in India.”