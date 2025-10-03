Perplexity AI launches Comet Plus; aims to deliver premium journalism in AI era

ADVERTISEMENT
Perplexity AI has unveiled Comet Plus, a new subscription model designed to deliver high-quality journalism to users while compensating publishers for the ways their content drives value in the age of artificial intelligence.
Comet Plus, priced at $5 per month, is included at no additional cost for Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers. The model provides users and their AI assistants with direct access to reporting from trusted sources, aiming to combat clickbait and low-quality content that has dominated the internet for years.
The launch features a roster of partner publishers, including CNN, Fortune, Le Monde, Le Figaro, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and Condé Nast publications such as The New Yorker, Wired, GQ, Vogue and Epicurious.
Under Comet Plus, participating publishers are compensated based on human and AI-driven engagement with their content, shifting away from the traditional “pageview-at-any-cost” model. The approach emphasizes trust, accuracy, and curiosity, while allowing publishers to maintain a direct relationship with their audience.
The move comes amid growing debates about how AI interacts with journalistic content and the challenge of ensuring that creators are fairly compensated as AI tools increasingly rely on online media for training and output.
With Comet Plus, Perplexity aims to create an ecosystem where premium journalism drives better AI responses, encouraging readers to ask more meaningful questions while ensuring that publishers and journalists are rewarded in the evolving digital landscape.
The platform claims immediate access to premium reporting and cultural writing as part of the Comet browsing experience, reinforcing Perplexity’s mission to build a “better internet for the curious.”