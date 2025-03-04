45% of Indian seniors struggle to identify online fraud, cybercrimes on the rise

ADVERTISEMENT
As India’s elderly population embraces digital platforms, they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber fraud. According to a report by Safer Internet India, cybercrimes targeting senior citizens have surged by 86% between 2020 and 2022, highlighting the urgent need for stronger digital safety measures for this demographic.
With India’s senior population (aged 60 and above) projected to reach 193 million by 2031, their growing digital participation presents both opportunities and risks. 61% of those aged 60-69 and 45% of those over 70 now use mobile phones, marking a 6% increase since 2020. While this shift was accelerated by the pandemic, enabling seniors to stay connected through WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube (68% usage), it has also exposed them to rising fraud threats.
The NCRB data highlights a sharp increase in phishing scams, fraudulent advertisements, and privacy breaches targeting elderly internet users. One of the biggest challenges is their limited awareness of digital threats, with 45% of surveyed seniors admitting they struggle to identify scams. Additionally, 37% report difficulty understanding app features, while 24% find interfaces too complex.
A key concern is that older adults are less familiar with distinguishing between authentic and fraudulent online interactions. Mobile users are frequently targeted through messaging app scams, while laptop and desktop users are more vulnerable to email-based fraud. This lack of digital literacy makes them hesitant to adopt safer online practices or report suspicious activity, with 17% unaware of how to lodge complaints.
The consequences of such cybercrimes extend beyond financial losses. Victims often suffer emotional distress, reputational damage, and an erosion of trust in digital platforms. Additionally, government resources are increasingly being allocated to social benefits and fraud prevention, adding a broader societal cost.
As India moves toward a more digital future, experts stress the need for enhanced awareness campaigns, user-friendly interfaces, and stronger cybersecurity frameworks to protect elderly users. Ensuring that senior citizens are equipped with the knowledge to navigate the online world safely will be crucial in securing their participation in the digital age.