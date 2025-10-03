TRAI unveils digital radio policy, sets framework for private broadcasters

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released its recommendations on “Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Radio Broadcasters”, along with reserve prices for commencing digital radio services in key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Nagpur.
According to TRAI, digital radio services should initially be launched in simulcast mode by new broadcasters, while existing analog FM broadcasters may also be allowed to migrate voluntarily. The simulcast model will enable the transmission of one analog channel, three digital channels and one data channel on the assigned spot frequency.
The telecom regulatory authority recommended that India adopt a single digital radio technology standard in the VHF Band II, with the government selecting the standard either through consultations with stakeholders such as broadcasters and receiver manufacturers, by incorporating technology selection in the spectrum auction process, or through any other suitable mechanism. Existing broadcasters will be given six months from the end of the auction process to exercise the option to migrate to simulcast mode. For migration, they will be required to pay the difference between the auction-determined price for digital broadcasting in a city and the proportionate non-refundable entry fee already paid for the remaining permission period.
Broadcasters opting for simulcast will be required to commence operations within two years of the conclusion of the auction or acceptance of migration. Failure to operationalise services within 24 months will lead to withdrawal of frequency, and the concerned entity will be barred from being allotted another frequency in the same city for five years.
TRAI further proposed that the government introduce a new authorisation for Radio Broadcasting Infrastructure Providers, enabling them to offer active and passive digital infrastructure on lease to broadcasters. It also recommended that Prasar Bharati share its land, tower and transmission infrastructure with private broadcasters at concessional rental rates, while recovering operational expenses.
On the content side, private terrestrial radio broadcasters may be allowed to stream their live terrestrial channels concurrently online, though without user control. The choice of genres on multiple radio channels within a city should be determined by market forces. The central government should also notify a separate Programme Code and Advertisement Code for terrestrial radio services.
TRAI said the recommendations aim to provide clarity on technology, migration and infrastructure to enable a smooth rollout of digital radio services in India.