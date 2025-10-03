CCPA fines Drishti IAS Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads of UPSC selection claims

ADVERTISEMENT
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Drishti IAS (VDK Eduventures Pvt. Ltd.) Rs 5 lakh for publishing misleading advertisements about its role in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 results.
Drishti IAS had claimed “216+ selections” in UPSC CSE 2022, showcasing names and photos of successful candidates. However, CCPA’s probe found that 162 of those candidates (75%) had only enrolled in the free Interview Guidance Programme (IGP) after independently clearing prelims and mains. Only 54 had opted for IGP plus other paid courses.
The Authority ruled that such concealment misled aspirants and parents into believing Drishti IAS was responsible for candidates’ success at all stages, a violation under Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
This marks the institute’s second offence.
In 2024, Drishti IAS was penalized Rs 3 lakh for similar misleading claims about “150+ selections” in UPSC CSE 2021. Despite being cautioned, the institute repeated the practice in 2022, showing what CCPA described as “repeated non-compliance and disregard of consumer protection norms.”
So far, CCPA has issued 54 notices to coaching institutes for misleading ads, imposing penalties of over Rs 90.6 lakh on 26 of them. The regulator stressed that coaching centers must ensure transparent disclosures in advertisements so students and parents can make informed choices.
Read More: CCPA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Rapido for misleading ads, orders refunds to consumers