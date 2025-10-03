Stakeholder concerns over Online Gaming Act | Akshay Kumar talks about cybercrime

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
Stakeholders flag concerns over safe content guidelines in Online Gaming Act; cite global standards
India’s online gaming sector has welcomed the government’s move to bring regulatory clarity through the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, but industry stakeholders have raised several concerns over aspects of the proposed framework, particularly around content regulation, grievance redressal, terminology, and the lack of incentives for social games.
“Asked for nudes”: Akshay Kumar shares daughter’s gaming ordeal, urges cyber education
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday recounted a disturbing personal incident involving his 13-year-old daughter while highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime against children.
Speaking at the launch of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the Maharashtra State Police Headquarters in Mumbai, the actor said his daughter had been targeted by an online predator while playing a video game.
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sue Google over deepfake videos on YouTube
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have filed a lawsuit against Google’s YouTube in New Delhi, demanding stronger safeguards against AI-generated videos that misuse their likenesses. The high-profile case, lodged on 6 September, seeks both the removal of existing deepfake content and court-mandated protections to ensure such videos cannot be used to train other artificial intelligence platforms without consent, according to court filings reviewed and reported by Reuters.
RCB started as a 'vanity project', now a billion-dollar asset, says Suhel Seth on Adar Poonawalla’s bid
A blockbuster transaction is brewing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ecosystem. Diageo-owned United Spirits Limited (USL) has formally put Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the block, appointing Citi as transaction advisor and seeking a near-$2 billion valuation. If sealed, this would mark the biggest-ever sale of an IPL franchise.
Google AI Mode adds visual search for smarter, conversational shopping
Google has upgraded its AI Mode search to include conversational visual search, allowing users to shop using natural language and reference images rather than relying on traditional filters. The update, rolling out this week to US users in English, enables shoppers to describe products “like the way you'd talk to a friend,” according to Robby Stein, vice president of product for Google Search.
