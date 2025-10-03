Consumer affairs ministry probes e-commerce platforms over extra cash-on-delivery charges

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has launched a probe into e-commerce platforms allegedly levying extra charges on Cash-on-Delivery (COD) orders, terming it a “dark pattern” that misleads and exploits consumers.
Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi confirmed the development in a post on X, stating: “The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers.”
The ministry has begun a detailed investigation and warned that strict action will follow against platforms found guilty of violating consumer rights.
This is the latest regulatory push in the government’s crackdown on deceptive online practices. In June, the ministry had issued an advisory to platforms, directing them to conduct self-audits to detect “dark patterns” and gave them a three-month deadline to comply.
What are dark patterns?
The ministry has identified 13 manipulative practices under this category, including false urgency, basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced action, subscription traps, interface interference, bait-and-switch, drip pricing, disguised advertisements, nagging, trick wording, SaaS billing, and rogue malware.
Recently, consumer affairs secretary highlighted concerns over Flipkart’s alleged use of dark patterns, misleading pricing, and deceptive sales tactics.
In a letter, dated on 26 September, Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, InGovern pointed “basket sneaking” - the automatic addition of Flipkart’s “Trust Shield” to shopping carts for high-value products without customer consent - and a checkout process that obscures transport costs, preventing informed purchasing decisions.
Concerns escalated following Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, when thousands of customers who ordered iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models at advertised prices experienced cancellations without valid explanations. Customers were reportedly informed of vague “payment failures” or stock issues, while Flipkart continued to promote deep-discount advertisements.
InGovern described this as a “bait-and-switch” tactic and false advertising, which locks consumer funds, blocks credit card limits, and causes financial and reputational harm.
Notably, Flipkart Group, which includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, had announced that it completed self-audit on its digital platforms.
Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said: “We are deeply committed to ensuring every consumer interaction is built on transparency and trust. Our recent self-audit across platforms reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace.”