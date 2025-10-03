YouTube TV secures NBCUniversal content in multi-year deal

ADVERTISEMENT
Alphabet’s YouTube TV and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal have reached a multi-year agreement to keep popular NBC shows, including Sunday Night Football and America’s Got Talent, on the platform, ending tense negotiations that had threatened potential blackouts, Reuters reported.
Under the deal, YouTube TV will continue to carry NBCUniversal’s full suite of networks, including NBC and CNBC, and offer the Peacock streaming service through its Primetime Channels marketplace, allowing users to subscribe to third-party streaming services directly through the YouTube app.
The agreement also extends Peacock’s presence across Google platforms, including Google Play and Google TV.
As reported by Reuters, Justin Connolly, YouTube’s global head of media and sports said that this deal builds on their longstanding partnership with NBCU while addressing the evolving media landscape and recognizing the importance of making content available where and how viewers want to watch it. The deal comes as YouTube TV now holds the largest share of TV viewing in the US, surpassing streaming rivals like Netflix and traditional media giants such as Disney, according to Nielsen data.
Earlier negotiations with NBCUniversal had stalled over carriage fees, prompting a short-term extension on Wednesday that averted a blackout and ensured uninterrupted access for subscribers.
With this multi-year pact, YouTube TV strengthens its position as a dominant player in the competitive US pay-TV market, offering both live broadcast channels and integrated streaming options in a single ecosystem.