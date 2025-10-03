Breaking: Digital Radio policy in limbo for 7 years, TRAI pushes for single National Standard

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made a strong analytical case for the adoption of a single digital radio broadcasting standard across the country, warning that a fragmented, multi-technology approach would increase costs, complicate infrastructure planning, confuse consumers, and delay the digital transition for India’s FM radio sector.

TRAI has released a detailed set of recommendations on formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for private broadcasters, laying the groundwork for a structured transition from analog to digital radio broadcasting in the country. The report, titled “Recommendations on Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Broadcasters,” outlines the current status of FM radio in India, discusses international digital radio standards, examines stakeholder feedback, and provides clear recommendations for technology adoption and policy implementation.

In its detailed recommendations on formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for private broadcasters, the Authority underscored that technological clarity and ecosystem coordination are critical to the success of digital radio. TRAI noted that its earlier technology-neutral stance, issued in 2018, failed to produce progress even after seven years, as uncertainty led to indecision among broadcasters and manufacturers.

“Continuing this approach will only prolong market uncertainty,” the Authority observed, stressing that broadcasters are likely to choose technologies based on their individual cost considerations, resulting in systemic fragmentation.

TRAI’s reasoning is the issue of receiver interoperability. If multiple digital technologies are adopted simultaneously, listeners will be forced to either purchase different receivers for each standard or rely on expensive hybrid receivers capable of handling multiple technologies.

This, TRAI argued, would drive up costs for consumers and slow mass adoption. A single standard, by contrast, would give receiver manufacturers the confidence to invest in single-chip solutions at scale, making portable and in-vehicle devices more affordable and widely available. This certainty, TRAI said, is essential for building a sustainable receiver ecosystem and ensuring compatibility across regions.

TRAI’s analysis goes beyond consumer devices. The Authority examined the Common Transmission Infrastructure (CTI) requirements and found that each digital radio standard involves different technical parameters — such as frequency raster, combining methods, coupler requirements, power ratios, and antenna configurations.

As a result, deploying multiple technologies would necessitate separate CTI chains or highly customised upgrades, both of which would increase capital and operational costs. TRAI concluded that adopting a single standard would simplify planning, avoid duplication, and reduce deployment timelines.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s frequency planning committee had earlier identified that new digital channels planned for rollout cannot be accommodated within existing CTI setups. TRAI’s analysis found that creating new CTIs for each technology would be impractical. A single technology, it reasoned, would allow more efficient spectrum use and smoother infrastructure planning.

Technical Comparison: DRM vs HD Radio

TRAI undertook a detailed technical comparison between DRM (Digital Radio Mondiale) and HD Radio. It found that HD Radio, a proprietary technology widely used in North America, occupies around 400 kHz for simulcast or pure digital operation in the FM band, while DRM — an open standard — can operate efficiently in a 100 kHz block for pure digital broadcasting.

DRM supports multiple audio and data streams, works across AM and FM bands, and is already deployed by Prasar Bharati in AM transmissions. Millions of cars in India are equipped with DRM receivers for AM, which, according to stakeholders, can be upgraded to support digital FM.

HD Radio, on the other hand, has strong global automotive integration, mature chipsets, and supports hybrid analog-digital simulcast. While both technologies have distinct advantages, TRAI stressed that the technical comparison alone is insufficient to determine the most suitable option for India. It emphasised that ecosystem readiness, cost implications, CTI feasibility, and receiver manufacturing capacity must guide the decision.

Despite the analysis, TRAI stopped short of declaring a winner between DRM and HD Radio. Instead, it argued that technology selection should involve the broadcasters and receiver manufacturers who will invest in infrastructure and develop the ecosystem.

It proposed mechanisms such as an industry consultation process or a two-stage auction that would reveal market preference while ensuring clarity before financial bidding. This approach, TRAI noted, would anchor the decision in both policy direction and market realities.

TRAI’s analysis highlighted that India’s migration to digital radio would require a simulcast phase, during which analog and digital signals would operate concurrently. This would allow listeners time to adopt new receivers, provide broadcasters with operational continuity, and help automotive and mobile device ecosystems catch up. The Authority emphasised a phased migration strategy — starting with regulatory groundwork and pilot testing, followed by licensing, simulcast operations, and active monitoring to adjust timelines as required.

It estimated that digital channels could be operational within roughly 24 months from auction completion, factoring in CTI creation, agreements, and infrastructure buildout. However, these timelines depend heavily on local integrators, tower availability, and the chosen technology.

TRAI stressed that policy design must address the supply side of receiver manufacturing. It advocated government coordination to incentivise indigenous chip design, support automotive and mobile integration, and ensure affordable receiver availability. It proposed the creation of a high-level steering committee comprising MIB, MeitY, broadcasters, device makers and technology providers to oversee implementation and address market bottlenecks.

The Authority also drew lessons from international experiences. While countries like the UK, US, and China have successfully transitioned to digital radio, none — except Indonesia — have officially adopted multiple standards within the same FM band. This global precedent, TRAI argued, strongly supports a single-standard approach to avoid fragmentation and accelerate adoption.