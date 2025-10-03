Elon Musk’s xAI seeks ‘video game tutors’ to train Grok chatbot

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI is hiring “video game tutors” to help its chatbot Grok learn the mechanics of game creation.
According to a job listing on xAI’s careers page, the company is seeking specialists who can train Grok in game mechanics, design, storytelling and user experience. The aim is to move Grok beyond text-based conversations and make it capable of generating playable, engaging video games.
Successful candidates will be responsible for providing detailed annotations, curated datasets and feedback on Grok’s attempts at producing game content. They will assess its work on creativity, technical performance and overall player experience, refining outputs to ensure both functionality and entertainment value.
The role requires prior experience in AI-assisted game development, playtesting or work with indie studios, alongside a strong personal interest in gaming. Tutors will collaborate with xAI’s technical teams, offering input on workflows and training tools.
Positions are available in Palo Alto, California, with a five-day in-office schedule, though remote work is permitted. Remote staff must complete two weeks on a fixed 9:00 am to 5:30 pm PST schedule before shifting to their local time zones. Applicants must use either a Chromebook, a Mac with macOS 11 or newer, or a Windows 10 computer, as well as a smartphone.
The role excludes applicants from Wyoming and Illinois, and no visa sponsorship is available. Pay ranges from $45 to $100 per hour, with benefits dependent on the applicant’s country of residence. Full-time positions may include medical cover, while part-time posts will not carry benefits.