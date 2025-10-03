Delhi HC protects Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from AI deepfake misuse

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order protecting spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from the unauthorized creation and circulation of deepfakes and AI-generated content using his name, voice, image or unique style of discourse, Bar and Bench reported.
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora restrained unknown parties, referred to as John Doe defendants, from exploiting Ravi Shankar’s persona for any commercial or personal purpose without consent, citing the risk of irreparable harm to his reputation and teachings.
The order comes after Ravi Shankar approached the Court following the emergence of fabricated videos between July and August 2025. These videos allegedly depicted him endorsing questionable health remedies and attributing false scientific claims or miraculous cures to him, misrepresenting his teachings and misleading the public.
The Court specifically barred defendants from using his name, voice, likeness, image, or any identifiable attributes, including his distinctive style of speech and delivery, in any AI-generated content. The injunction underscores the growing legal scrutiny over AI-enabled deepfakes, particularly when they threaten the reputation of public figures and spiritual leaders.
As AI technologies become increasingly accessible, the judgment highlights the urgent need for regulations and safeguards around the creation of digital replicas of real individuals, particularly public and spiritual figures whose teachings and credibility could be easily misrepresented.
The matter is expected to be further heard in due course to determine long-term remedies and damages for the misuse.e