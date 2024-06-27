            
      ASSOCHAM appoints Gaurav Ramdev as co-chair of National Council on branding & marketing

      Under the new leadership of Sanjay Nayar, President, ASSOCHAM, and Puneet Das, the Chairperson of the Council of Branding & Marketing, GRamdev will collaborate with industry leaders to drive strategic initiatives and foster innovation in branding and marketing.

      Jun 27, 2024
      Ramdev has worked for brands like Coca-Cola, Britannia, ITC & Razorpay and now he is the chief marketing officer and part of the leadership team at Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., a publicly listed pioneer and technology leader in population-scale Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

      The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), one of the apex industry bodies in the country, has reconstituted its councils for the year 2024-25 and appointed Gaurav Ramdev, chief marketing officer of Protean eGov Technologies, as the co-chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National Council on Branding and Marketing.

      Speaking on his appointment, Ramdev says, "It is an honour to be the Co-Chairperson of such an esteemed industry body and I look forward to collaborating with Chairman, my council members and industry peers to contribute to the efficacy of ASSOCHAM and further its mission of being the most trusted knowledge chamber."

      First Published on Jun 27, 2024 3:29 PM

