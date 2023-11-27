BBH India hires Ashwin Palkar as ECD and head of experience

Publicis Groupe India’s creative agency, BBH India, has appointed Ashwin Palkar as the executive creative director (ECD) and head of experience. Palkar's mandate involves working across brands handled by both offices of the agency and reporting directly to Parikshit Bhattacharya, chief creative officer of BBH India.

Commenting on the development, Bhattacharya said, "Ashwin’s appointment aligns with our objective of building a high-talent-density team. He is one of the best talents globally, and we are pleased that he will be playing for us. His enviable body of work, boatload of awards, and that easy smile make him an ideal creative leader for us. His ability to craft engaging brand experiences is precisely what we want for our clients. With Ashwin, Swati, and Arvind, we are nearing the formation of an optimally skilled creative leadership team. Here’s to some great Tiki Taka between them and a significant advantage for our clients.”

Palkar has led and mentored creative teams, art directors, designers, and animators whose work has been recognized at national and international award shows, including Cannes Lions, One Show, and D&AD. His portfolio includes impactful work for brands such as Flipkart, Google Pay, Vice Media, Uber, Swiggy, IKEA, Google Merchants, WeWork, and Airtel among others.

Palkar joins from Singapore-based FMCG company Believe Pte Ltd, where he led the creative and digital teams for a portfolio of brands including Zayn, Myza, and The Lafz.