Bengaluru man lands job offer from Zomato CEO after sharing ideas on reducing food waste

A Bengaluru resident's insightful suggestions on Zomato's new "Food Rescue" feature caught the eye of Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, and led to an unexpected job offer. The exchange began when Goyal shared a post about the company's initiative to reduce food waste, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users who shared their feedback on the feature, which offers discounted prices on meals to prevent excess food from going to waste.

Among the suggestions was a particularly thoughtful response from Bhanu, a Bengaluru resident, who outlined a series of enhancements he believed could make the feature even more effective.

Bhanu's recommendations included limiting order cancellations if a delivery is within 500 meters of the destination, excluding cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, and capping cancellations to two per month to deter misuse of the feature. He even humorously suggested that measures should prevent "two friends sharing a meal from both getting discounts by ordering and cancelling at the same time."

Goyal, impressed by Bhanu's practical and insightful approach, quickly responded to his post, writing, "All this and more already in place. Good thinking btw. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together. 🙂 DM me please if you wanna chat more.”

In response, Bhanu, who currently works as a product manager at a startup, shared that he regularly posts suggestions on Twitter, tagging companies like Zomato to offer ideas for enhancing their services.