            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • bengaluru-man-lands-job-offers-from-zomato-ceo-after-sharing-ideas-on-reducing-food-waste-47050

      Bengaluru man lands job offer from Zomato CEO after sharing ideas on reducing food waste

      Zomato CEO offers role to Twitter user for innovative suggestions on Zomato’s “Food Rescue” feature.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 11, 2024 5:20 PM
      Bengaluru man lands job offer from Zomato CEO after sharing ideas on reducing food waste
      Bhanu, who currently works as a product manager at a startup, shared that he regularly posts suggestions on Twitter, tagging companies like Zomato to offer ideas for enhancing their services.

      A Bengaluru resident's insightful suggestions on Zomato's new "Food Rescue" feature caught the eye of Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, and led to an unexpected job offer. The exchange began when Goyal shared a post about the company's initiative to reduce food waste, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users who shared their feedback on the feature, which offers discounted prices on meals to prevent excess food from going to waste.

      Among the suggestions was a particularly thoughtful response from Bhanu, a Bengaluru resident, who outlined a series of enhancements he believed could make the feature even more effective.

      Bhanu's recommendations included limiting order cancellations if a delivery is within 500 meters of the destination, excluding cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, and capping cancellations to two per month to deter misuse of the feature. He even humorously suggested that measures should prevent "two friends sharing a meal from both getting discounts by ordering and cancelling at the same time."

      Goyal, impressed by Bhanu's practical and insightful approach, quickly responded to his post, writing, "All this and more already in place. Good thinking btw. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together. 🙂 DM me please if you wanna chat more.”

      In response, Bhanu, who currently works as a product manager at a startup, shared that he regularly posts suggestions on Twitter, tagging companies like Zomato to offer ideas for enhancing their services.

      His proactive approach, particularly toward improving Zomato’s latest sustainability feature, left an impression on Goyal, leading to the unexpected offer for a potential role.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 11, 2024 5:20 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Google promotes Mansha Tandon to Play's head of apps biz development for India, SEA, AUNZ

      Google promotes Mansha Tandon to Play's head of apps biz development for India, SEA, AUNZ

      Brand Makers

      IPO-bound Swiggy strengthens leadership with two former Flipkart execs

      IPO-bound Swiggy strengthens leadership with two former Flipkart execs

      Brand Makers

      DICV appoints Michael Moebius as President and Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer

      DICV appoints Michael Moebius as President and Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer

      Brand Makers

      TVS Motors' Norton Motorcycles rejigs leadership as CEO steps down; Nevijo Mance joins as ED

      TVS Motors' Norton Motorcycles rejigs leadership as CEO steps down; Nevijo Mance joins as ED

      Brand Makers

      ‘We prefer doing L&M deals in the domestic market,’ says Saurabh Kalra of McDonald's

      ‘We prefer doing L&M deals in the domestic market,’ says Saurabh Kalra of McDonald's

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Xiaomi India, Castrol, Publicis Media, SPNI and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Xiaomi India, Castrol, Publicis Media, SPNI and more

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: The Essentials of World Religions

      Bookstrapping: The Essentials of World Religions