            

      Bookstrapping: Now that I have your attention by Nicolas Hamilton

      As per the review put down by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, the book is structured into seven chapters, which are more like seven lessons from the author's life. They stand out extremely relevant for parents raising kids with disabilities; as the author explains- people talk ‘about’ your kids but not ‘to’ your kids.

      By  Reeta Ramamurthy GuptaJun 14, 2024 5:26 PM
      Bookstrapping: Now that I have your attention by Nicolas Hamilton
      What is worse, is that the first flush of success, after years of feeling left out, comes with its own challenges. The loneliness of exclusion can bring negative influences into your life, who now see your money and encourage you to be part of activities like gambling, reviews Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta. (Image source: Amazon)

      Nicolas Hamilton shares his last name and his love for racing with his 7-time F1 world champion brother Lewis Hamilton. But the similarity stops there.

      The title of his book, ‘Now that I have your attention, I hope to inspire you’ is a stroke of genius. Because persons with disabilities, like Nicolas, have our sympathy but not our attention. Nicolas Hamilton was born with cerebral palsy. He found it in himself to tune out the noise, despite being told by ‘enough times, by enough people’ that his life experiences would be limited. And he tells us in this book, that it all boils down to ‘leap of faith’ and ‘defiance,’ both!

      Here are our five Bookstrapping insights:

      1. From ‘simulations racing’ to the real racing track, Nicolas Hamilton’s journey to leave his wheelchair, walk unaided and become a racer, came with the support of his older brother Lewis Hamilton. And of course, from the voice within.

      2. The book is structured into seven chapters- more like seven lessons from Nicolas Hamilton’s life. These are extremely relevant for parents raising kids with disabilities; as the author explains- people talk ‘about’ your kids but not ‘to’ your kids. And this lack of acknowledgement can be awful for their sense of identity.

      3. My gut feel is that this book would be useful for anyone who feels excluded, for reasons other than disability too. Such as social status or even caste in some societies.

      4. What is worse, is that the first flush of success, after years of feeling left out, comes with its own challenges. The loneliness of exclusion can bring negative influences into your life, who now see your money and encourage you to be part of activities like gambling. Before you know it, the discipline which created your success melts away and you hit rock bottom. This is what happened to Nicolas and he had to build himself, the second time around.

      5. Therefore, it is no surprise that Nicolas talks about the chance to pass on his wisdom as a ‘privilege’. And it is this bare honesty with which this book has been written too. Talking about his meltdowns, he says, “by showing my vulnerability and being kind to myself in those moments, I've actually made myself stronger in the long run.” Dismissing the classic ‘stiff upper lip’ as hogwash, he says that keeping it all in is the reason for high rates of male suicide in the UK.

      For the uninitiated, at the height of his success, Nicolas Hamilton stood 6th in a race fill of able-bodied drivers, in the BTCC (British Touring Car Championship), the pinnacle of British motorsport.

      Even today, every rejection he faces- whether not getting sponsorships for a race or having confirmed sponsors drop out last minute- takes him back to his childhood! Yanking himself out of it by flexing his perseverance muscle, he tells his readers that all success comes at some cost. We just have to make sure its worth it!

      Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a columnist and bestselling biographer. She is credited with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a decadal six-nation study on how ‘culture impacts communication.’ A reading coach, you can find her on Instagram @OfficialReetaGupta


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 14, 2024 5:26 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Unilever Prestige's CEO Vasiliki Petrou steps down

      Unilever Prestige's CEO Vasiliki Petrou steps down

      Brand Makers

      Bombay HC grants relief to Karan Johar, restrains release of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'

      Bombay HC grants relief to Karan Johar, restrains release of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'

      Brand Makers

      NODWIN Gaming appoints Ishaan Arya, as Vice President of Sales and Partnerships

      NODWIN Gaming appoints Ishaan Arya, as Vice President of Sales and Partnerships

      Brand Makers

      Grey's global COO Nirvik Singh moves on; Singh spent over three decades at the ad firm

      Grey's global COO Nirvik Singh moves on; Singh spent over three decades at the ad firm

      Brand Makers

      VS Mani ropes in 'Kolaveri Di' music composer Anirudh Ravichander as co-founder

      VS Mani ropes in 'Kolaveri Di' music composer Anirudh Ravichander as co-founder

      Brand Makers

      Ex-Pharmeasy marketing VP Saumil Parekh joins hBits as CMO

      Ex-Pharmeasy marketing VP Saumil Parekh joins hBits as CMO

      Brand Makers

      Polycab India appoints Ashish Kakkar as CHRO and Executive President

      Polycab India appoints Ashish Kakkar as CHRO and Executive President