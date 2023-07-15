comScore

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Outlive by Dr Peter Attia with Bill Gifford

In Outlive, the authors Dr Peter Attia and Bill Gifford touch upon the four 'Horsemen', characterisation of poor health followed by the myth surrounding the definition of the profession 'Doctor'.

By  Reeta Ramamurthy GuptaJul 15, 2023 2:30 PM
Bookstrapping: Outlive by Dr Peter Attia with Bill Gifford
A poor health span is characterised by cognitive decline, loss of physical function and loss of emotional health. Actions we take to improve health span, which is the vision for Medicine 3.0, will naturally increase lifespan as well. (Image source: Amazon)

Exit from a long, unhappy life

Early in the book 'Outlive', authors Dr. Peter Attia and Bill Gifford introduce you to the four Horsemen - heart disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and type two diabetes. They say that if we are to achieve longevity, we must understand and confront these causes of slow death. And because we don't identify these Horsemen early enough to do anything about it, most modern medicine seems to be a waste of time. Harsh truth there.

1. The authors are bothered by the fact that all doctors seem to define their job as to stop the patient from dying. Their motto is 'Nobody dies on my watch'. However, this does not seem to help because doctors are intervening at the wrong point in time; after the disease has taken hold and when it's already too late.

2. The author quotes Sun Tzu, when he talks about health. "Tactics without strategy is the noise before the defeat," he says and talks about having an overall strategy to achieve 'health span' over lifespan. Instead of a tactical 'eat this' and 'don't eat that' approach, he encourages us to think deeply.

3. A poor health span is characterised by cognitive decline, loss of physical function and loss of emotional health. Actions we take to improve health span, which is the vision for Medicine 3.0, will naturally increase lifespan as well. The reverse though is not true and that's something to think about.

4. The author cites case study after case study, featuring outliers who took charge of their health span when confronted with disease. The one that references Pulitzer winner Siddhartha Mukherjee (whose book we have reviewed earlier in Bookstrapping) is an eye opener.

5. Dr. Peter Attia's own struggle with his emotional health is a fantastic addition to the book - he lays out his own vulnerability and teaches a vital lesson.

So here's what I leave you with. The authors say, "Wounded children become adaptive children. But the problem begins when adaptive children become maladaptive, dysfunctional adults."

Read this book to understand what modern medicine has to say about the quality of your life.

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a columnist and bestselling biographer. She is credited with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a decadal six-nation study on how ‘culture impacts communication.’


Tags
First Published on Jul 15, 2023 2:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

No battle between logic and magic: Forging CMO-CFO power alliances

No battle between logic and magic: Forging CMO-CFO power alliances

Brand Makers

Meta India's Snehi Jha is now head of Mindshare Fulcrum - South Asia

Meta India's Snehi Jha is now head of Mindshare Fulcrum - South Asia

Brand Makers

Pearson appoints Siddharth Parnerkar as international sales director for Workforce Skills in India  

Pearson appoints Siddharth Parnerkar as international sales director for Workforce Skills in India  

Brand Makers

Zoo Media appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J as head of sales and partnership

Zoo Media appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J as head of sales and partnership

Brand Makers

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract through 2026

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract through 2026

Brand Makers

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

Brand Makers

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta