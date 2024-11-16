Bookstrapping: Versifying with Nadir Godrej

I had the good fortune of receiving two books of poetry penned by Nadir Godrej, in the presence of his better half Rati Godrej. Their most generous hands and most indulgent smiles, celebrate a rare authenticity where knowledge, bona fide humility and understated elegance are the preferred accessory that define wealth. I enjoyed reading his poems over the last three months or so and have been waiting for a time to write about them.

Last week saw the 11th edition of the Hurun India philanthropy list come out. From Shiv Nadar who topped the list to the Bajaj family who are tenth on it, education seemed to be on top of every list. This connected to Nadir Godrej’s poem, ‘Good & Green’,

And if we teach the youth to earn, Enabling them to quickly learn,

Then all of us will get to spend

The demographic dividend.

While growth is good and is our right

We should always keep in sight,

As billions seek the promised land

Enough resources aren't at hand.

The power of poetry lies in the fact that like humor, it is eminently powerful in talking about complex issues. Nadir Godrej’s poems raise questions in the nicest, most human way possible. On another continent last week, MacKenzie Scott (ex-wife of Jeff Bezos) announced selling another 11% of her Amazon shares (she hasn’t disclosed further giving yet). Clear patterns have emerged in her donations- many of them are towards historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions. I was reminded of another of Nadir Godrej’s poems titled ‘Shared Values.’ And yet we clearly know

No problem is solved by money flow

Alone. Some deep thought is required

For good solutions to be inspired.

And hence came this new paradigm.

Why did it take so much time?

Shared value makes a lot of sense

When viewed through a certain lens.

Now externalities are the base

On which one can make the case.

There is a conflict that we face

As we pursue the development race.

Another stellar philanthropist we lost this October, was Ratan Tata, whose vast work extended to healthcare, education, rural development, water, sanitation, hygiene, and skill development. He had famously said, “The day I can't do something for myself will be the day I pack my bags and leave.” Reminded me of Nadir Godrej’s poem titled ‘The Captain,’ written in memory of his uncle Naval Godrej.

We must accept the soul is leaving,

But nothing can arrest our grieving.

But why not gaze the other way

And build for him a monument,

Complete the work for which he spent

His each and every living day.

And thus the wounds of grief we suture

By looking at the past and future.

Lastly, citing another poem written for his brother Ali Godrej, its safe to say about Nadir Godrej himself, And none of us can fail to see

That he is full of energy.