Britannia Bel Foods’s CMO Mustufa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero as trade marketing director

Italian confectionery major Ferrero has appointed Mustufa Arsiwalla as trade marketing director. Arsiwalla said, “I’m thrilled to be back working with Ferrero, a company known for its iconic brands, robust innovation and a strong commitment to brand building through its unique marketing and route to market strategies.”

Arsiwalla's first stint at Ferrero was in 2014, where he held the position of brand manager for Ferrero Rocher. His last position was associate general manager for Kinder Joy.

Arsiwalla joins Ferrero from Britannia Bel Foods where he was the chief marketing officer. He started his career at ITC and went on to work across Parle Agro, Elder Health Care and CavinKare. Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. Its brands include Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, and Ferrero Rocher. The company has over 38,000 employees.