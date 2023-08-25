CaratLane promotes Avnish Anand as CEO

CaratLane announced the appointment of Avnish Anand as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect. Anand is currently serving as the chief operating officer of CaratLane.

Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, another veteran of CaratLane will continue as the chief technology officer of CaratLane.

On August 19, Titan, announced acquisition of the full stake held by the founder, Mithun Sacheti and his family members subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the announcement, C K Venkataraman, managing director, Titan, said, “We are delighted to appoint Avnish as CaratLane’s new Chief Executive Officer. Avnish comes with exceptional strategic and people leadership capabilities and has been instrumental in making CaratLane the true omni channel brand. As CaratLane and CaratLaners look to the future with great excitement and confidence, I am sure Avnish will provide the right leadership that will enable the creation of the highest standards of excellence in everything we do and reach for the stars through those standards.”