Chiradeep Gupta moves on from Unilever

Chiradeep Gupta, who led Unilever as vice president, personal care head of media and digital & global integrated media strategy lead, has stepped down from his position.

In a note, he shared, "You are only as good as your team, and I had the privilege of always having amazing individuals around, who taught me so much. We had our wins, losses, good times, not-so-good times but we always, always, always had fun! I was lucky to have incredible bosses, mentors and sponsors who were always there for me, providing constant counsel and advice as I navigated my career. These very senior individuals always made sure that no matter what, they would always be available to engage."

He further added, "As a team, we achieved a lot, and this would not have been possible without the most passionate agency, platform and media partners who were an extension of our team. Everyone went out of their way so that they could make an impact and leave a mark - forever bringing energy, passion, and a willingness to find a way to do the most innovative work that continues to leave a strong legacy. I am grateful to the amazing people I interacted with across these organizations."

Having started his career at Starcom Mediavest Group as management trainee where he rose to the position of regional director, ASEAN, he then joined Unilever, where his stint went on to last for 13 years. He began in the position of global innovation manager.

In his previous role, his sills ranged from social influence, media planning, digital strategy, communications planning, digital media, negotiation, succession planning, digital marketing, media research, integrated marketing, brand performance, marketing communications, media strategy, strategic leadership, FMCG, media management, omni-channel marketing, talent development, brand management, adtech and marketing.