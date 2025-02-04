            

Priyanka Gill moves on from Kalaari Capital; starts lab-grown diamonds brand Coluxe as Founder and CEO

Priyanka Gill made an announcement that she is launching Coluxe, a lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand, and gemstone jewellery omni-channel brand.

Last year in January, The Good Glamm Group appointed Group Co-founder Priyanka Gill to the Board. She had concurrently also been named Chairperson of Good Media Co.

Priyanka Gill, co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, who had joined Kalaari Capital in January 2024, has stepped down from the Bengaluru based venture capital fund as the venture partner. Gill has launched Coluxe, a lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand, and gemstone jewellery omni-channel brand.

The brand is powered by an innovative technology platform, setting new global standards for sustainable and ethical luxury, synonymous with inclusivity, celebration & joy, Gill stated.

Gill had also taken on the role of venture partner at Kalaari Capital, having already served as a founding board member of CXXO. As the former venture partner at Kalaari Capital, Gill advised the brand's D2C portfolio on brand, growth, marketing and more. CXXO initiative by Kalaari Capital is dedicated to supporting companies led by female founders.


