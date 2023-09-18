comScore

Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as head of sales - enterprise India

Mohit H Chablani worked as associate director of sales at mCanvas.

By  Storyboard18Sep 18, 2023 9:24 PM
Mohit H Chablani started his career at Intelenet Global Services, and went on to work across Euclid Infotech Services, Aujas Networks, Media.net, ZEDO and Gameloft. (Representative Image: Ryoji Iwata via Unsplash)

Online advertising company Criteo has appointed Mohit H Chablani ad head of sales enterprise India. He worked at mCanvas as associate director of sales.

He is experienced in the areas of digital ad sales, publisher development, account management, global business development, lead generation, team management and client servicing.

Chablani started his career at Intelenet Global Services, and went on to work across Euclid Infotech Services, Aujas Networks, Media.net, ZEDO and Gameloft.

Chablani obtained a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai, and a masters in marketing management from Thakur Institute Management Studies and Research.


First Published on Sep 18, 2023 9:24 PM

