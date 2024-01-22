CXO Moves: Exec appointments across VML, Ogilvy, Nissan Motor, Madison Media, Havas and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Harsh Shah

Previous: Chief digital officer, Wunderman Thompson

Present: Managing partner, VML

Newly formed VML has appointed Harsh Shah in a new role. Shah has worked across Atos Origin, Webchutney, Abbott Healthcare, Reliance Broadcast Network and Dentsu Webchutney.

Kalyani Srivastava

Previous: Executive vice president and head, Rediffusion

Present: Associate president, Ogilvy

Kalyani Srivastava has joined Ogilvy as associate president. She has worked in companies and agencies like The Leela Palaces & Resorts, Marriott Global Sales Organisation, Mafoi Management Consultants and Rediffusion Y&R.

Saurabh Vatsa

Previous: Brand head - Citreon, Stellantis

Present: Deputy managing director, Nissan Motor India

Nissan Motor India has appointed Saurabh Vatsa in a new role. He has worked in companies like Ballarpur Industries, Daewoo Motors India, General Motors India and GM Korea Company.

Rahul Vengalil

Previous: Executive director, Everest Brand Solutions

Rahul Vengalil has moved on from Everest Brand Solutions. He has worked across Technofirst, IT’s Life, Diligent Media Corporation, Interactive Avenues, Isobar and What Clicks.

Puja Rai

Previous: Chief marketing and digital officer, SarvaGram

Present: Chief strategy officer, Madison Media

Madison Media has appointed Puja Rai in a new role. She has worked across IMRB International, Lodestar Universal, Star India, INX Media, Quantemplate, Mindshare and SkillWorld Template.

Jaibeer Ahmad

Previous: Managing partner - North, Havas Worldwide India

Present: Chief transformation and growth officer, Havas India

Havas India has promoted Jaibeer Ahmad in a new role. He has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, Draft FCB Ulka, Samsung Electronics, Saatchi & Saatchi, J.Walter Thompson and Cheil Worldwide.

Kartik Kalla

Previous: EVP, Radio City India

Present: Vice president - music, Saregama India

Kartik Kalla has been appointed by Saregama India in a new role. He has worked across Leo Burnett, McCann, Contract, Publicis and Big FM.

Sunil Gupta

Previous: Chief marketing officer, adidas

Present: Chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals

Sunil Gupta has joined Delhi Capitals in a new role. Gupta has worked in companies like GSK Consumer Healthcare, Marico and Coca-Cola India.