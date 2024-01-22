CXO Moves: Exec appointments across VML, Ogilvy, Nissan Motor, Madison Media, Havas and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Harsh Shah
Previous: Chief digital officer, Wunderman Thompson
Present: Managing partner, VML
Newly formed VML has appointed Harsh Shah in a new role. Shah has worked across Atos Origin, Webchutney, Abbott Healthcare, Reliance Broadcast Network and Dentsu Webchutney.
Kalyani Srivastava
Previous: Executive vice president and head, Rediffusion
Present: Associate president, Ogilvy
Kalyani Srivastava has joined Ogilvy as associate president. She has worked in companies and agencies like The Leela Palaces & Resorts, Marriott Global Sales Organisation, Mafoi Management Consultants and Rediffusion Y&R.
Saurabh Vatsa
Previous: Brand head - Citreon, Stellantis
Present: Deputy managing director, Nissan Motor India
Nissan Motor India has appointed Saurabh Vatsa in a new role. He has worked in companies like Ballarpur Industries, Daewoo Motors India, General Motors India and GM Korea Company.
Rahul Vengalil
Previous: Executive director, Everest Brand Solutions
Rahul Vengalil has moved on from Everest Brand Solutions. He has worked across Technofirst, IT’s Life, Diligent Media Corporation, Interactive Avenues, Isobar and What Clicks.
Puja Rai
Previous: Chief marketing and digital officer, SarvaGram
Present: Chief strategy officer, Madison Media
Madison Media has appointed Puja Rai in a new role. She has worked across IMRB International, Lodestar Universal, Star India, INX Media, Quantemplate, Mindshare and SkillWorld Template.
Jaibeer Ahmad
Previous: Managing partner - North, Havas Worldwide India
Present: Chief transformation and growth officer, Havas India
Havas India has promoted Jaibeer Ahmad in a new role. He has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, Draft FCB Ulka, Samsung Electronics, Saatchi & Saatchi, J.Walter Thompson and Cheil Worldwide.
Kartik Kalla
Previous: EVP, Radio City India
Present: Vice president - music, Saregama India
Kartik Kalla has been appointed by Saregama India in a new role. He has worked across Leo Burnett, McCann, Contract, Publicis and Big FM.
Sunil Gupta
Previous: Chief marketing officer, adidas
Present: Chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals
Sunil Gupta has joined Delhi Capitals in a new role. Gupta has worked in companies like GSK Consumer Healthcare, Marico and Coca-Cola India.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy