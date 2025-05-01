Tata Motors EV sales witness 16% drop in April YoY, PVs sales down by 5%

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors witnessed a 7% decline in domestic car sales in April 2025 to 70,963 units year-on-year. In 2024, the automaker's domestic car sales stood at 76,399 units.
The passenger vehicle sales, including the electric vehicle sales plunged in the domestic market by 6% in April this year.
According to the latest data by Tata Motors, the company sold 45,199 units of PVs and EVs in the domestic market in April 2025 compared with 47,883 units in the corresponding month last year.
Interestingly, the company's PV export surged by 233% to 333 units in April 2025.
However, Tata Motors' EV sales plunged by 16% in April 2025, including export and domestic markets.
The maker of Tiago and Nexon EVs sold 5,318 units of cars in April 2025 compared with 6,364 units in April 2024.
In the commercial vehicle category, domestic sales saw a 10% drop to 25,764 units in April 2025.
In April 2024, the company sold 28,516 units of CVs in the domestic market.
Tata Motors exported 1,457 units of CVs in April 2025 versus 1,022 units in the same period last year--an increase of 43%.