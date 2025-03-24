CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, McCann Worldgroup, Raymond Limited, Google, Flipkart and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Rajiv Bajaj

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Bajaj Auto

On March 18, the board of directors at Bajaj Auto approved the re-appointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj aka as Rajiv Bajaj as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 1 April 2025 up to March 31, 2030, stated in an exchange filing.

He joined Bajaj Auto Ltd in 1990 and has since then worked in the areas of manufacturing and supply chain (1990 - 1995), R&D and engineering (1995 - 2000) and marketing and sales (2000 - 2005) and has been its managing director since April 2005.

Jitender Dabas

Previous: Chief operating officer and Chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup

Jitender Dabas has moved on from McCann Worldgroup, as per industry sources confirmed to Storyboard18. Dabas has worked across FCB Global, Wunderman Thompson and Grey Worldwide.

Nawaz Modi Singhania

Previous: Director, Raymond Limited

Nawaz Modi Singhania, who was the director on the board of Raymond Limited, has resigned from her position.

Addressing the mail to the board of directors as highlighted in the exchange filing, Nawaz stated, "Due to personal reasons, I hereby tender my resignation as Director of Raymond Limited with immediate effect. I am thankful to the Board of Directors for the memorable association during my tenure and supporting me throughout my term."

Francois Laroze

Present: Global chief operating officer, Havas

Havas has announced the promotion of François Laroze to global chief operating officer, in addition to his role as chief financial officer.

In this new role, Laroze will work closely with the members of the group’s executive committee.

Anuj Gulati

Previous: Group marketing manager - developer, growth and performance, Google

Present: Head - Global growth marketing, Google Gemini

Anuj Gulati, who led Google as group marketing manager - developer, growth and performance, has been elevated to the position of head of global growth marketing, Gemini.

Gulati began his career as a consultant at Tata Technologies and then was the head of marketing at Save The Children. He joined Google in 2012 as product marketing manager, Android.

Peyman Kargar

Present: Head - International Business, TVS Motor

TVS Motor has appointed Pryman Kargar in a new role. He has worked across VINCI Energies, SNCF, Domino Amjet, CREOS, Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Corporation, INFINITI Motor Corporation.

Sumit Dhingra

Present: Country director, BESTSELLER India

BESTSELLER India has named Sumit Dhingra as the country director. He has worked across Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle, United Colors of Benetton, Arvind Fashions and Crocs.

Akash Jain

Previous: Head of media - associate director, Flipkart

Present: Director of marketing, head of media, Flipkart

Flipkart elevates Akash Jain to director of marketing, head of media. He has worked across ContestJunction.com and Odigma.

Nachiket Deshpande

Previous: Chief operating officer and executive board member, LTIMindtree

Present: President, LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree has appointed former chief operating officer (COO) Nachiket Deshpande as the president of its newly established AI services business group. He has worked across Tech Mahindra, Cognizant and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

Rebecca Nadilo

Previous: Managing director, Iris

Present: Director, marketing partnerships creative APAC, Netflix

Netflix appoints Rebecca Nadilo in a new role. She has worked across The Brand Agency, Comverj, M&C Saatchi, Isobar, BBDO Worldwide, BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, Meta and more.

Rohit Chatter

Present: Chief data officer, Angel One

Rohit Chatter has been named the chief data officer of Angel One. He has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, Alcatel-Lucent, TIVo, IPsoft, Talisma Corp, YAHOO, InMobi, and Walmart Global Tech.

Preetha Athrey

Present: Director - brand marketing, The Trade Desk

Preetha Athrey has been appointed as the director of brand marketing at The Trade Desk. Athrey has worked across airtel, Radio Mirchi, Turner Broadcasting, Apollo Tyres and Twitter.