CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Apple, Titan Company, BMW Group India, Kia India, X, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Priya Nair

Previous: Business group president, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL

Present: CEO and MD, HUL

HUL elevates Priya Nair to a new role. Nair, who in January 2024 was named business group president for beauty and wellbeing at Unilever, overseeing a €12 billion portfolio across hair care, skin care, prestige beauty and health supplements, returned to lead HUL at a time when the company is navigating rising competition from agile local players and evolving consumer preferences across urban and rural India.

Arun Narayan and Kuruvilla Markose

Titan Company, part of the Tata Group, has announced key leadership transitions as it gears up for its next phase of growth in its jewellery and watches divisions.

Arun Narayan, who currently leads Titan’s Tanishq India business overseeing retail, marketing, and merchandising, will become CEO of the Jewellery Division effective January 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kuruvilla Markose, currently CEO of Titan’s International Business Division, will succeed Suparna Mitra as CEO of the Watches Division effective August 13, 2025.

Sabih Khan

Apple announced that its senior vice president - operations, Sabih Khan will take on the role of chief operating officer later this month. Khan will succeed Apple veteran Jeff Williams. Williams will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook in the interim. He will also oversee the design team, Apple watch and health initiatives. Upon his retirement, the design team will directly report to Cook.

Hardeep Singh Brar

Previous: Senior vice president and head of marketing and sales, Kia India

Present: President & CEO, BMW Group India

BMW Group India has named Hardeep Singh Brar as the president and chief executive officer. He has worked across Pertech Computers, Maruti Suzuki India, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, General Motors India, Nissan Motor Corporation, and Great Wall Motor Co.

Stacey Ryan Cornelius

Previous: Global Chief Financial Officer, Ogilvy

Present: Global CFO, Burson

Burson has named Stacey Ryan Cornelius as global chief financial officer. She has worked across Price Waterhouse Coopers, WPP Health & Wellness, and Geometry Global.

Ida Rezvani

Previous: Global Client Lead, Publicis Groupe

Present: President & Global Chief Client Officer, McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup has appointed Ida Rezvani in a new role. She has worked across WPP, Dentsu International, mcgarrybowen etc.

Kausalya Nandakumar

Previous: Chief Operating Officer, Mahindra Electric Automobile

Present: Chief Business Officer, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Kausalya Nandakumar as chief business officer. She has also worked at Mahindra Group.

Michael Burke

Previous: Chairman and CEO, LVMH Americas

Michael Burke, a longtime executive of LVMH, a luxury goods conglomerate, has been named the chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Americas.

In this role, Burke will report to managing director Stephane Bianchi. Anish Melwani, CEO, LVMH, and Davide Marcovitch, president, LVMH Latin America will report to him, stated a media report.

Vikram Pawah

Previous: President & CEO, BMW Group India

Present: CEO, BMW Group ANZ

Vikram Pawah, who led BMW Group India as president and chief executive officer, has been appointed by BMW Group ANZ as CEO. Pawah was succeeded by Hardeep Singh Brar at BMW Group India. Pawah has worked across Jay Engineering, Honda Siel Power Products, Honda Cars India and Harley-Davidson India.

Linda Yaccarino

Previous: CEO, X

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer of X (formerly Twitter), has announced that she is stepping down from her position. Yaccarino assumed the role in 2023, where she also worked at Turner and NBCUniversal.

Abhineet Kothari

Previous: Category Head - Passenger Vehicles, Apollo Tyres

Present: Marketing Head, India & SE Asia, Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres elevates Abhineet Kothari to a new role. He has worked across Shell Shipping, Kellogg Company, Castrol and Paytm.

Snigdha Anand

Previous: VP - Marketing, Mamaearth

Present: SVP - Marketing, Mamaearth

Mamaearth elevates Snigdha Anand to senior vice president - marketing. She has worked across Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Unilever.

Pratik Vaja

Previous: Head of Marketing and CRM, More Retail

Present: Head of Marketing, Licious

Licious has appointed Pratik Vaja in a new role. He has worked at ITC Limited too.

Mrinalini Srinivasan

Previous: Chief Financial Officer, P&G Hygiene and Health and Group Controller- P&G India

Present: CFO, Castrol India

Castrol India has appointed Mrinalini Srinivasan as CFO. Srinivasan joins Castrol with over 17 years of experience at P&G India, where she held a range of leadership roles across business units and geographies, including Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Over the years, she has led strategic planning, business forecasting, compliance and commercial finance assignments, building both financial resilience and operational discipline across the organisation.

Ananya Agrawal

Previous: Global Head - Digital Marketing & Media, TVS Motor Company

Ananya Agrawal has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Quatrro, DU BEAT, Publicis Capital Advertising, Mogae Digital, Mudra Communications (now DDB Mudra Group), Reprise Media, Royal Enfield, and AB InBev India.

Anil K Pandit

Previous: Executive Vice President - Head of Programmatic | Data | Tech, Publicis Media

Present: Managing Partner - Data Strategy and Partnerships, Publicis Media

Publicis Media has elevated Anil K Pandit to a new role. He has worked across Omnicom Media Group and IAB Tech Lab.

Atul Sood

Previous: Project Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motors

Present: SVP - Sales and Marketing, Kia India

Kia India has named Atul Sood in a new role. Prior to this, he held roles at Toyota Kirloskar Motors and Toyota Motor Asia Pacific. He holds a PGDM in Marketing from Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD (SCMHRD, Pune) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology.

Mukesh Sharma

Present: Chief Executive Officer, Bright Outdoor Media

Bright Outdoor Media names Mukesh Sharma as CEO. In his new role, Sharma is expected to spearhead Bright Outdoor's strategic expansion, focusing on increasing market share, unlocking new revenue streams, and improving overall profitability.

Salil Dalal

Previous: Chief business officer - construction chemicals, Pidilite Industries

Salil Dalal has stepped down from his position at Pidilite Industries. He has worked across Godrej GE Appliances, Asian Paints, Future Group and Nokia.

Amrendra Saxena

Previous: Director - Business Head (IOT Devices), Flipkart

Amrendra Saxena has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Infosys and Rabobank.

Ashutosh Gupta

Previous: Operating Partner, Avatar Venture Partners

Present: Managing Director, India & APAC, Coursera

Coursera names Ashutosh Gupta as the managing director. He has worked across SRF, ICICI Securities, Infosys, Covansys, Cognizant, Google and LinkedIn.