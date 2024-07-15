CXO Moves: Exec movements across Licious, Ogilvy India, Dentsu and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Santosh Hegde
Previous: Vice president - marketing, Licious
Santosh Hegde has moved on from Licious. He has worked across Deloitte Consulting India, Marico and Hotstar.
Ramanathan Balasubramanian
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Ogilvy Asia
Present: Chief client officer, Ogilvy India
Ogilvy India appoints Ramanathan Balasubramanian in a new role. He has also worked at RK Swamy BBDO.
Mohit Taneja
Previous: Group Head - Brand, Digital and ESG communication, Vedanta Group
Present: Head of marketing, Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless appointed Mohit Taneja in a new role. He has worked across Motorola Mobile Devices, Times of India and Adidas Group.
Abhijat Bharadwaj
Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Isobar
Abhijat Bharadwaj has joined Dentsu Creative Isobar as chief creative officer. He has worked across Leo Burnett, McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising and Creativeland Asia.
Devendra Meel
Previous: Senior vice president - strategy, Zepto
Present: Chief business officer, Zepto
Zepto has elevated Devendra Meel in a new role. He has worked across GE Healthcare, Reliance, Jio, Amazon and Zomato.
Siddhartha Gupta
Previous: Chief executive officer, Mettl
Present: President, Mercer
Mercer has appointed Siddhartha Gupta in a new role. He has worked across Compact Computers, Hewlett-Packard and SAP.
Atif Rahman
Previous: Senior vice president, Cheil India
Present: Head of client relationships, Media.Monks
Atif Rahman has joined Media.Monks in a new role. He has worked across Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, Tata Teleservices and Cheil India.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy