CXO Moves: Exec movements across Licious, Ogilvy India, Dentsu and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Santosh Hegde

Previous: Vice president - marketing, Licious

Santosh Hegde has moved on from Licious. He has worked across Deloitte Consulting India, Marico and Hotstar.

Ramanathan Balasubramanian

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Ogilvy Asia

Present: Chief client officer, Ogilvy India

Ogilvy India appoints Ramanathan Balasubramanian in a new role. He has also worked at RK Swamy BBDO.

Mohit Taneja

Previous: Group Head - Brand, Digital and ESG communication, Vedanta Group

Present: Head of marketing, Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless appointed Mohit Taneja in a new role. He has worked across Motorola Mobile Devices, Times of India and Adidas Group.

Abhijat Bharadwaj

Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Isobar

Abhijat Bharadwaj has joined Dentsu Creative Isobar as chief creative officer. He has worked across Leo Burnett, McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising and Creativeland Asia.

Devendra Meel

Previous: Senior vice president - strategy, Zepto

Present: Chief business officer, Zepto

Zepto has elevated Devendra Meel in a new role. He has worked across GE Healthcare, Reliance, Jio, Amazon and Zomato.

Siddhartha Gupta

Previous: Chief executive officer, Mettl

Present: President, Mercer

Mercer has appointed Siddhartha Gupta in a new role. He has worked across Compact Computers, Hewlett-Packard and SAP.

Atif Rahman

Previous: Senior vice president, Cheil India

Present: Head of client relationships, Media.Monks

Atif Rahman has joined Media.Monks in a new role. He has worked across Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, Tata Teleservices and Cheil India.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy