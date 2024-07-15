            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • cxo-moves-exec-movements-across-licious-ogilvy-india-dentsu-and-more-36963

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Licious, Ogilvy India, Dentsu and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2024 8:05 AM
      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Licious, Ogilvy India, Dentsu and more
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Santosh Hegde, B Ramanathan, Abhijat Bharadwaj and Atif Rahman)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Santosh Hegde

      Previous: Vice president - marketing, Licious

      Santosh Hegde has moved on from Licious. He has worked across Deloitte Consulting India, Marico and Hotstar.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Ramanathan Balasubramanian

      Previous: Chief marketing officer, Ogilvy Asia

      Present: Chief client officer, Ogilvy India

      Ogilvy India appoints Ramanathan Balasubramanian in a new role. He has also worked at RK Swamy BBDO.

      Mohit Taneja

      Previous: Group Head - Brand, Digital and ESG communication, Vedanta Group

      Present: Head of marketing, Jindal Stainless

      Jindal Stainless appointed Mohit Taneja in a new role. He has worked across Motorola Mobile Devices, Times of India and Adidas Group.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Abhijat Bharadwaj

      Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Isobar

      Abhijat Bharadwaj has joined Dentsu Creative Isobar as chief creative officer. He has worked across Leo Burnett, McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising and Creativeland Asia.

      Devendra Meel

      Previous: Senior vice president - strategy, Zepto

      Present: Chief business officer, Zepto

      Zepto has elevated Devendra Meel in a new role. He has worked across GE Healthcare, Reliance, Jio, Amazon and Zomato.

      Siddhartha Gupta

      Previous: Chief executive officer, Mettl

      Present: President, Mercer

      Mercer has appointed Siddhartha Gupta in a new role. He has worked across Compact Computers, Hewlett-Packard and SAP.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Atif Rahman

      Previous: Senior vice president, Cheil India

      Present: Head of client relationships, Media.Monks

      Atif Rahman has joined Media.Monks in a new role. He has worked across Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, Tata Teleservices and Cheil India.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 15, 2024 8:05 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Meta rolls back restrictions applied on Donald Trump's Instagram and Facebook accounts

      Meta rolls back restrictions applied on Donald Trump's Instagram and Facebook accounts

      Brand Makers

      Billionaire Elon Musk opens his wallet for Donald Trump's campaign in US prez race

      Billionaire Elon Musk opens his wallet for Donald Trump's campaign in US prez race

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner

      Bookstrapping: How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner

      Brand Makers

      Know the difference between knowledge and wisdom: Poulomi Roy, Joy Personal Care

      Know the difference between knowledge and wisdom: Poulomi Roy, Joy Personal Care

      Brand Makers

      Ogilvy India appoints B Ramanathan as chief client officer

      Ogilvy India appoints B Ramanathan as chief client officer

      Brand Makers

      Zepto elevates Devendra Meel to chief business officer

      Zepto elevates Devendra Meel to chief business officer

      Brand Makers

      Nikon India sticks to imports amid growth, eyes to cross Rs 1000 crore revenue mark

      Nikon India sticks to imports amid growth, eyes to cross Rs 1000 crore revenue mark