CXO Moves: Exec movements across L’Oréal India, FCB India, Wipro, Kellanova among others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Irina Rodina
Previous: CMO, Northern Europe, The Kraft Heinz Company
Present: SVP Marketing Strategy and Operations, Bacardi
Bacardi has appointed Irina Rodina in a new role. She has worked across Unilever and Barilla Group.
Raagjeet Garg
Previous: Business head - consumer products, L’Oréal India
Present: Director – consumer products, L’Oréal India
Loreal India has elevated Raagjeet Garg as director - consumer products. Garg has worked across Henkel and Marico.
Pankaj Sharma
Previous: Director - Loreal consumer products division, L’Oréal
Present: MD - Consumer Products Division for Australia, NZ, L’Oréal India
Loreal India has elevated Pankaj Sharma as managing director, consumer products division for Australia, New Zealand. He has also worked at GroupM.
Ashima Mehra
Previous: Executive director, Leo Burnett
Present: chief executive officer, FCB India
FCB India has appointed Ashima Mehra in a new role. Mehra has worked across Euro RSCG India, Ogilvy & Mather, FCB Ulka, JWT, Godfrey Phillips India, Havas and Reckitt.
Mohan Wilson
Previous: Director - marketing, product, and customer experience, Nissan India
Present: Director - marketing and corporate strategy, Nissan Motor Corporation
Mohan Wilson has been elevated to a new role. He has worked across Gothaer AG, AXA, Audi India, Audi AG and INFINITI Motor Company.
Prashant Jain
Previous: Senior director - marketing, HP
Present: Head of marketing, HP UK
HP UK has appointed Prashant Jain in a new role. He has worked across ITC, Unilever and Flipkart.
Kiran Ramamurthy
Previous: COO, MediaMonks
Present: Chief executive officer, 82.5 Communications
As per industry sources, Kiran Ramamurthy is joining 82.5 Communications as CEO. Ramamurthy has worked across Leo Burnett, Lowe India, Lenovo, Via, Nova Medical Centers and Ogilvy & Mather.
Deepak Mehrotra
Previous: Managing director, Ashirvad Pipes
Present: Chief executive officer, Aakash
Deepak Mehrotra has joined Byju’s Aakash in a new role. Mehrotra has worked across Asian Paints, Coca-Cola India, Bharti Airtel, Micromax Informatics, Pearson India and Aliaxis.
Ritesh Mishra
Previous: Managing director, Marks and Spencer
Present: Deputy chief executive officer, Lifestyle International
Lifestyle International has appointed Ritesh Mishra in a new role. He has worked across Sports Station India, Pepe Jeans London, VF Arvind Brands, Pantaloon Retail etc.
Mohit Chablani
Previous: Head of sales - Enterprise India, Criteo
Present: Head of brand activation - India, Criteo
Criteo has elevated Mohit Chablani in a new role. He has worked across Intelenet Global Services, Euclid Infotech Services, Aujas Networks, Media.net, ZEDO and mCanvas.
Prashanth Kumar
Present: Chief digital officer, Infectious Advertising
Infectious Advertising has appointed Prashanth Kumar as chief digital officer. Kumar has worked in India, South East Asia, China, the UK, and the GCC with agencies like Dentsu Aegis, Publicis, WPP, and Interpublic.
Kumar has nearly 25 years of experience leading brands across a multitude of sectors including automotive, beverage, BFSI, construction, entertainment, FMCG, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, travel, tourism, governmental, and PSUs.
Dwijendra Parashar
Previous: Senior marketing manager, cricket, marketing lead Cricinfo
Present: Head of marketing, Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals has appointed Dwijendra Parashar in a new role. He has worked across Samsung Electronics and Pidilite Industries.
Krishan Bhatia
Previous: Senior executive, NBCUniversal
Present: Vice president - global video advertising, Amazon Ads
Krishan Bhatia has moved to a newer role at Amazon. In his past role at NBCUniversal, Bhatia's responsibilities included developing new systems of audience measurement.
Malay Joshi
Previous: SVP & Business Unit Head - CMI & RSAT, Wipro
Present: CEO, Americas 1, Wipro
Malay Joshi has joined Americas 1 as CEO. Joshi started his career with Wipro as regional manager - comms, media and entertainment industry, Europe.
Venke Sharma
Previous: Executive Director - Consumer Strategy and Innovation, The Walt Disney Company
Venke Sharma has moved on from The Walt Disney Company. He has worked across Mudra Communications, Tribal DDB India, ARC Worldwide, Leo Burnett Worldwide and Star TV Network.
Shamsuddin Jasani
Previous: Chief executive officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia
Present: Strategic Advisor, Frodoh
Frodoh has appointed Shamsuddin Jasani in a new role. He has worked across Apnaloan India, Mediaturf Worldwide, Hungama, Amnet Programmatic Experts for Dentsu Aegis Network, Isobar and Dentsu International India.
Kartik Chandrasekhar
Previous: General manager, Hindustan Unilever
Present: Chief commercial officer, Kellanova
Kellanova has appointed Kartik Chandrasekhar in a new role. He started his career with Unilever where his stint lasted for more than 25 years.
Archana Aggarwal
Previous: VP - Media, Airtel
Archana Aggarwal has moved on from Airtel. She has worked across McCann Erickson India, WPP, Procter & Gamble (P&G).
Abhishek Chakraborty
Previous: Executive director, DTDC Express
Present: Chief executive officer, DTDC Express
DTDC Express has elevated Abhishek Chakraborty in a new role. Chakraborty has worked at Accenture.
Surinder Chawla
Previous: D and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank
Surinder Chawla has stepped down from his position. Chawla has worked across Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, ABN AMRO Bank, HDFC Bank and RBL Bank.
Imran Ansari
Previous: Head of account management, Europe, Zeotap
Present: Vice President - Marketing Transformation (Data Monetization) | Management Consulting, Accenture
Accenture has appointed Imran Ansari in a new role. He has worked across Euro RSCG, iThink Labs Private Limited, Komli Media and SVG Columbus.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy