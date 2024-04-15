CXO Moves: Exec movements across L’Oréal India, FCB India, Wipro, Kellanova among others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Irina Rodina

Previous: CMO, Northern Europe, The Kraft Heinz Company

Present: SVP Marketing Strategy and Operations, Bacardi

Bacardi has appointed Irina Rodina in a new role. She has worked across Unilever and Barilla Group.

Raagjeet Garg

Previous: Business head - consumer products, L’Oréal India

Present: Director – consumer products, L’Oréal India

Loreal India has elevated Raagjeet Garg as director - consumer products. Garg has worked across Henkel and Marico.

Pankaj Sharma

Previous: Director - Loreal consumer products division, L’Oréal

Present: MD - Consumer Products Division for Australia, NZ, L’Oréal India

Loreal India has elevated Pankaj Sharma as managing director, consumer products division for Australia, New Zealand. He has also worked at GroupM.

Ashima Mehra

Previous: Executive director, Leo Burnett

Present: chief executive officer, FCB India

FCB India has appointed Ashima Mehra in a new role. Mehra has worked across Euro RSCG India, Ogilvy & Mather, FCB Ulka, JWT, Godfrey Phillips India, Havas and Reckitt.

Mohan Wilson

Previous: Director - marketing, product, and customer experience, Nissan India

Present: Director - marketing and corporate strategy, Nissan Motor Corporation

Mohan Wilson has been elevated to a new role. He has worked across Gothaer AG, AXA, Audi India, Audi AG and INFINITI Motor Company.

Prashant Jain

Previous: Senior director - marketing, HP

Present: Head of marketing, HP UK

HP UK has appointed Prashant Jain in a new role. He has worked across ITC, Unilever and Flipkart.

Kiran Ramamurthy

Previous: COO, MediaMonks

Present: Chief executive officer, 82.5 Communications

As per industry sources, Kiran Ramamurthy is joining 82.5 Communications as CEO. Ramamurthy has worked across Leo Burnett, Lowe India, Lenovo, Via, Nova Medical Centers and Ogilvy & Mather.

Deepak Mehrotra

Previous: Managing director, Ashirvad Pipes

Present: Chief executive officer, Aakash

Deepak Mehrotra has joined Byju’s Aakash in a new role. Mehrotra has worked across Asian Paints, Coca-Cola India, Bharti Airtel, Micromax Informatics, Pearson India and Aliaxis.

Ritesh Mishra

Previous: Managing director, Marks and Spencer

Present: Deputy chief executive officer, Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International has appointed Ritesh Mishra in a new role. He has worked across Sports Station India, Pepe Jeans London, VF Arvind Brands, Pantaloon Retail etc.

Mohit Chablani

Previous: Head of sales - Enterprise India, Criteo

Present: Head of brand activation - India, Criteo

Criteo has elevated Mohit Chablani in a new role. He has worked across Intelenet Global Services, Euclid Infotech Services, Aujas Networks, Media.net, ZEDO and mCanvas.

Prashanth Kumar

Present: Chief digital officer, Infectious Advertising

Infectious Advertising has appointed Prashanth Kumar as chief digital officer. Kumar has worked in India, South East Asia, China, the UK, and the GCC with agencies like Dentsu Aegis, Publicis, WPP, and Interpublic.

Kumar has nearly 25 years of experience leading brands across a multitude of sectors including automotive, beverage, BFSI, construction, entertainment, FMCG, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, travel, tourism, governmental, and PSUs.

Dwijendra Parashar

Previous: Senior marketing manager, cricket, marketing lead Cricinfo

Present: Head of marketing, Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals has appointed Dwijendra Parashar in a new role. He has worked across Samsung Electronics and Pidilite Industries.

Krishan Bhatia

Previous: Senior executive, NBCUniversal

Present: Vice president - global video advertising, Amazon Ads

Krishan Bhatia has moved to a newer role at Amazon. In his past role at NBCUniversal, Bhatia's responsibilities included developing new systems of audience measurement.

Malay Joshi

Previous: SVP & Business Unit Head - CMI & RSAT, Wipro

Present: CEO, Americas 1, Wipro

Malay Joshi has joined Americas 1 as CEO. Joshi started his career with Wipro as regional manager - comms, media and entertainment industry, Europe.

Venke Sharma

Previous: Executive Director - Consumer Strategy and Innovation, The Walt Disney Company

Venke Sharma has moved on from The Walt Disney Company. He has worked across Mudra Communications, Tribal DDB India, ARC Worldwide, Leo Burnett Worldwide and Star TV Network.

Shamsuddin Jasani

Previous: Chief executive officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia

Present: Strategic Advisor, Frodoh

Frodoh has appointed Shamsuddin Jasani in a new role. He has worked across Apnaloan India, Mediaturf Worldwide, Hungama, Amnet Programmatic Experts for Dentsu Aegis Network, Isobar and Dentsu International India.

Kartik Chandrasekhar

Previous: General manager, Hindustan Unilever

Present: Chief commercial officer, Kellanova

Kellanova has appointed Kartik Chandrasekhar in a new role. He started his career with Unilever where his stint lasted for more than 25 years.

Archana Aggarwal

Previous: VP - Media, Airtel

Archana Aggarwal has moved on from Airtel. She has worked across McCann Erickson India, WPP, Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Abhishek Chakraborty

Previous: Executive director, DTDC Express

Present: Chief executive officer, DTDC Express

DTDC Express has elevated Abhishek Chakraborty in a new role. Chakraborty has worked at Accenture.

Surinder Chawla

Previous: D and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank

Surinder Chawla has stepped down from his position. Chawla has worked across Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, ABN AMRO Bank, HDFC Bank and RBL Bank.

Imran Ansari

Previous: Head of account management, Europe, Zeotap

Present: Vice President - Marketing Transformation (Data Monetization) | Management Consulting, Accenture

Accenture has appointed Imran Ansari in a new role. He has worked across Euro RSCG, iThink Labs Private Limited, Komli Media and SVG Columbus.