CXO Moves: Exec movements across Raymond Lifestyle, Navi Group, Nokia, Gucci, and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Sunil Kataria

Previous: Managing director, Raymond Lifestyle

Present: CEO & MD-Designate, Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO and MD - designate. He has worked across Marico, VIP Industries, Idea Cellular, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Sachin Bansal

Previous: Chief executive officer, Navi Group

Present: Executive chairman, Navi Group

Sachin Bansal steps down as CEO from Navi Group and will continue as executive chairman. He has worked across Techspan, Amazon Web Services and Flipkart.

Pekka Lundmark

Previous: President and CEO, Nokia

Pekka Lundmark, who led Nokia as chief executive officer, is stepping down from his position, the Finnish telecommunications company announced on February 10, 2025. His last working day is on March 31, 2025, and will continue as an advisor to his successor Justin Hotard, Intel's executive vice President and General Manager, Data Center & AI Business Group till the end of the year.

Hotard began his career as an engineer intern at Nokia and went on to work across Motorola, The Monitor Group, Symbol Technologies, NCR Corporation, Atlas Advisors, New H3C Group, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Amit Kumar

Present: Managing partner and global head, Wipro Consulting

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as managing partner and global head of Wipro Consulting, effective immediately.

He will lead Wipro’s efforts to drive consulting-led, AI-powered growth and guide clients through business and technology changes.

Nader Wassel

Previous: General Manager India and Managing Director South Asia & Pacific, Watches, Jewellery & High End, Gucci

Nader Wassel has moved on from Gucci. He has worked across Eye Management, Hagmeyer, Designa Accessories and TW Steel.

Ritu Sharda

Previous: Chief creative officer, Ogilvy India

Ritu Sharda, who led Ogilvy as chief creative officer, has moved on from the WPP-owned ad agency. Ogilvy announced the elevation of Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava as chief creative officers for Ogilvy Gurugram.

Sharda comes with an experience of more than two decades across a wide range of brands and categories, including Mirinda, 7 Up, McDonald’s, Samsung, Nestle, Dabur, MasterCard, Coca-Cola, HP, Microsoft, Wrigley’s, Quaker Oats, SC Johnson, HBO, Pernod Ricard, BMW, Chevrolet, Honda, LG, Ford, KFC, Google, and many more.

Sujata Dwibey and Jose Leon

Dentsu India has announced two leadership appointments. Sujata Dwibedy has been promoted to chief executive officer of dentsu X while Jose Leon takes on the role of CEO, retail media business.

Dwibedy's mandate includes driving integrated excellence across media, technology, and creative services while fostering transformative partnerships and delivering exceptional client and consumer outcomes, stated the company in a statement.

Leon will spearhead efforts to collaborate with retailers and drive incremental revenue through expertise on both the sell and buy sides of retail media.

Sriram G

Present: Chief operating officer, The Whole Truth Foods

Sriram G is the chief operating officer at The Whole Truth Foods. He leads production, supply chain and operations, offline sales and DTC sales. He started his career at Unilever.

Sreejit Nair

Previous: Chief executive officer, Costa Coffee

Present: CEO, 4700BC

Sreejit Nair, who led Costa Coffee (Devyani International's master franchisee) as chief executive officer, joined 4700 BC in the same position. He has worked across P&G, Henkel, PepsiCo India, The Integer Group, RAW Pressery, and WINGREENS World.

Nishant Arora

Previous: Senior director - marketing, Sprinklr

Present: Senior vice president - marketing, Netcore Cloud

Nishant Arora has joined Netcore Cloud in a new role. He has worked across HP, IBM, Freshworks etc.