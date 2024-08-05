            
      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Netflix, Sony Pictures Networks India and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 5, 2024 8:15 AM
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Anuradha Razdan, Ritesh Khosla and Sidharth Parashar)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Anuradha Razdan

      Previous: Executive director and CHRO, Hindustan Unilever and Unilever, South Asia

      Present: CHRO, beauty and wellbeing and global chief DEI officer, Unilever

      Unilever has elevated Anuradha Razdan to a newer role. Razdan, who is a graduate in economics from Ferguson College, Pune and holds an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, started her innings in Unilever in 1999 and held various roles over the decades.

      Philip Jansen

      Present: Non-executive chair of board, WPP

      WPP appointed Philip Jansen to its Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair-designate. He will join the Board on 16 September 2024 and will succeed Roberto Quarta as Non-Executive Chair of WPP from 1 January 2025.

      Ritesh Khosla

      Previous: EVP, Deputy General Counsel and Head Standards & Practices, Sony Pictures Networks India

      Present: General Counsel, Sony Pictures Networks India

      SPNI has elevated Ritesh Khosla to a new role. He has worked across Kataria and Co, Chambers of Law and UnitedLex Corporation.

      Mahima Kaul

      Previous: Director - public policy, APAC, Bumble

      Present: Director - public policy, Netflix

      Netflix appoints Mahima Kaul in a new role. She has worked across Center for Policy Research, Orion Publishing, The Indian Express and Twitter.

      Mohit Dhanjal

      Previous: Chief revenue officer - Reliance Beauty, Reliance Retail

      Present: Chief operating officer, Metro Brands

      Metro Brands has appointed Mohit Dhanjal in a newer role. He has worked across Taj Group of Hotels, ColorPlus, ITC, Tata Teleservices, Unilever and Raymond Limited.

      Sidharth Parashar

      Previous: Chief investment officer, APAC, Mindshare

      Present: Co-founder and director, Nestassured Realty

      Sidharth Parashar has started a new venture. He has worked across Universal McCann, Madison Communications, Optimum Media Solutions, Wavemaker and GroupM.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      First Published on Aug 5, 2024 8:15 AM

