CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Netflix, Sony Pictures Networks India and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Anuradha Razdan

Previous: Executive director and CHRO, Hindustan Unilever and Unilever, South Asia

Present: CHRO, beauty and wellbeing and global chief DEI officer, Unilever

Unilever has elevated Anuradha Razdan to a newer role. Razdan, who is a graduate in economics from Ferguson College, Pune and holds an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, started her innings in Unilever in 1999 and held various roles over the decades.

Philip Jansen

Present: Non-executive chair of board, WPP

WPP appointed Philip Jansen to its Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair-designate. He will join the Board on 16 September 2024 and will succeed Roberto Quarta as Non-Executive Chair of WPP from 1 January 2025.

Ritesh Khosla

Previous: EVP, Deputy General Counsel and Head Standards & Practices, Sony Pictures Networks India

Present: General Counsel, Sony Pictures Networks India

SPNI has elevated Ritesh Khosla to a new role. He has worked across Kataria and Co, Chambers of Law and UnitedLex Corporation.

Mahima Kaul

Previous: Director - public policy, APAC, Bumble

Present: Director - public policy, Netflix

Netflix appoints Mahima Kaul in a new role. She has worked across Center for Policy Research, Orion Publishing, The Indian Express and Twitter.

Mohit Dhanjal

Previous: Chief revenue officer - Reliance Beauty, Reliance Retail

Present: Chief operating officer, Metro Brands

Metro Brands has appointed Mohit Dhanjal in a newer role. He has worked across Taj Group of Hotels, ColorPlus, ITC, Tata Teleservices, Unilever and Raymond Limited.

Sidharth Parashar

Previous: Chief investment officer, APAC, Mindshare

Present: Co-founder and director, Nestassured Realty

Sidharth Parashar has started a new venture. He has worked across Universal McCann, Madison Communications, Optimum Media Solutions, Wavemaker and GroupM.