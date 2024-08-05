CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Netflix, Sony Pictures Networks India and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Anuradha Razdan
Previous: Executive director and CHRO, Hindustan Unilever and Unilever, South Asia
Present: CHRO, beauty and wellbeing and global chief DEI officer, Unilever
Unilever has elevated Anuradha Razdan to a newer role. Razdan, who is a graduate in economics from Ferguson College, Pune and holds an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, started her innings in Unilever in 1999 and held various roles over the decades.
Philip Jansen
Present: Non-executive chair of board, WPP
WPP appointed Philip Jansen to its Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair-designate. He will join the Board on 16 September 2024 and will succeed Roberto Quarta as Non-Executive Chair of WPP from 1 January 2025.
Ritesh Khosla
Previous: EVP, Deputy General Counsel and Head Standards & Practices, Sony Pictures Networks India
Present: General Counsel, Sony Pictures Networks India
SPNI has elevated Ritesh Khosla to a new role. He has worked across Kataria and Co, Chambers of Law and UnitedLex Corporation.
Mahima Kaul
Previous: Director - public policy, APAC, Bumble
Present: Director - public policy, Netflix
Netflix appoints Mahima Kaul in a new role. She has worked across Center for Policy Research, Orion Publishing, The Indian Express and Twitter.
Mohit Dhanjal
Previous: Chief revenue officer - Reliance Beauty, Reliance Retail
Present: Chief operating officer, Metro Brands
Metro Brands has appointed Mohit Dhanjal in a newer role. He has worked across Taj Group of Hotels, ColorPlus, ITC, Tata Teleservices, Unilever and Raymond Limited.
Sidharth Parashar
Previous: Chief investment officer, APAC, Mindshare
Present: Co-founder and director, Nestassured Realty
Sidharth Parashar has started a new venture. He has worked across Universal McCann, Madison Communications, Optimum Media Solutions, Wavemaker and GroupM.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy