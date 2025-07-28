CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Ikea, Microsoft, Biocon Biologics and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Nitin Paranjpe

Previous: Chief people and transformation officer, Unilever

Present: Chief mentor and operating partner, Kedaara Capital

Kedaara Capital has appointed Nitin Paranjpe, as its chief mentor and operating partner. Paranjpe has also worked at Larsen & Toubro.

Shubhranshu Singh

Previous: CMO, Tata Motors

Shubhranshu Singh has left Tata Motors after a four-year tenure that saw the automaker’s commercial vehicles business undergo a sweeping brand transformation and digital pivot. Singh has worked across Unilever, Seranova, HCL Perot Systems, Syntel, Unilever, Visa, Star Network and Royal Enfield.

C Vijayakumar

Present: CEO & MD, HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies board of directors has approved the re-appointment of C. Vijayakumar as managing director and CEO, for a term from September 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. The re-appointment, subject to shareholder approval, is liable to retirement by rotation, according to a regulatory filing. Vijayakumar took up the role of CEO of HCLTech in October 2016.

Rakesh Jallipally

Previous: Vice president, Flipkart

Present: CEO, Pepe Jeans India

Pepe Jeans has appointed Rakesh Jallipally as chief executive officer. He has worked across Raymond, Arvind Fashions and Reliance Retail.

Vikram Kumaraswamy

Previous: EVP - Corporate development, Unilever

Present: Partner & Co-Head, L Catterton

L Catterton has named Vikram Kumaraswamy as partner and co-head. He began his career at Unilever.

Priyansh Kapoor and Amitesh Shah, Godrej Properties

Priyansh Kapoor, zonal chief executive officer – MMR, has tendered his resignation, and Amitesh Shah has been appointed as the Zonal CEO – MMR, stated the company's regulatory filing.

Vikas Singhal, chief operating officer, too has tendered his resignation effective from July 31, 2025. Sandeep Navlakhe succeeds Singhal, with effect from August 01, 2025.

Stephane Deblaise

Present: CEO, Renault India

Stephane Deblaise will take up the position of CEO at Renault India. He has also worked at Saft.

Anup Saha

Previous: Managing director, Bajaj Finance

Anup Saha, who served as managing director of Bajaj Finance, has stepped down from his position citing personal reasons, according to a regulatory filing. Following his resignation, he has also ceased to be a director on the company’s board.

Rajeev Jain has been re-designated as executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company effective 21 July 2025 until for the remainder of his term, i.e., till 31 March 2028.

Arun Naikar

Previous: Chief of E-commerce, Fab India

Arun Naikar, who served as the Head of E-commerce at Fabindia, has stepped down from his position. However, according to a media report, he will continue to be associated with the company as an advisor, guiding its digital business strategy. This was Naikar's second stint at Fabindia.

He has worked across Dishnet, eOfficePlanet India, Sify Technologies, Trent and Capillary Technologies.

Rishi Jaipuria

Previous: Azure GTM lead, Microsoft

Present: Country head, Azure, India, Microsoft

Microsoft has elevated Rishi Jaipuria to a new role. He has worked across WeP Peripherals, Hewlett Packard, SAP India, Dow Jones, and Teradata.

Ann Garreaud

Previous: EVP, Global Client Finance & Business Solutions, Publicis Groupe

Present: Global CFO, Ogilvy

Ogilvy announced the strategic appointment of Ann Garreaud as its new global chief financial officer. Garreaud, a financial leader with a 25-year career at Publicis Groupe, will now oversee all financial and commercial operations across Ogilvy’s global network and serve as a member of WPP’s finance leadership team.

Garreaud has worked across Publicis Healthcare Communications Group, and Publicis Worldwide.

Amit Govind

Previous: Head of internal communication, Tata Consultancy Services

Present: Global head of marketing - sustainability services, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS has elevated Amit Govind to a new role. He has worked across L&T Infotech, Perfect Relations, Audi India, CometChat, and Germin8.

Deepali Naair

Previous: Group chief marketing officer, CK Birla Group

Present: Global head - brand and corporate communications, Biocon Biologics

Biocon Biologics has appointed Deepali Naair in a new role. She has worked across Tata Motors, BPL Mobile Communications, FCB Ulka Advertising, HSBC Global Asset Management, L&T General Insurance Company, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, IIFL Investment Managers, and IBM.

Jonathan Fitzpatrick

Previous: President & CEO, Driven Brands

Present: CEO, Subway

Subway has named Jonathan Fitzpatrick as CEO. He has also worked at Burger King.

Patrik Antoni

Previous: Business development manager, Ingka

Present: CEO, Ikea India

Ikea India has appointed Patrik Antoni as CEO. He began his career at EF Education, Russia, Indonesia.

Adtnu Tiwari

Previous: Category lead - Premium white spirits, Bacardi

Present: Head of customer marketing & RTD, Bacardi

Bacardi has elevated AdtnuTiwari to a new role. He has worked across United Spirits, Diageo, and Willian Grant & Sons.

Fidji Simo

Previous: CEO & Chair, Instacart

Present: CEO - Applications, OpenAI

OpenAI has named Fidji Simo as CEO - Applications. She has worked across eBay and Facebook.

Daniel Barak

Previous: VP, global executive creative director, R/GA

Present: Global creative and innovation lead, WPP

WPP has appointed Daniel Barak in a new role. He has worked across The Mizbala Agency, McCann Erickson, Grey Group, Interlude, Promarket Group, Deutsch LA, and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Laurent Ezekiel

Previous: Chief marketing and growth officer, WPP; CEO, OpenX

Laurent Ezekiel, chief marketing and growth officer at WPP and CEO of OpenX — the agency dedicated to the Coca-Cola account — is reportedly stepping down to join Publicis Groupe. While details of his new role have not yet been disclosed, a WPP spokesperson confirmed that his successor will be announced shortly.

He has worked across Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising, UBS, Grey Group and Publicis Groupe.

Himanshu Tandon

Previous: Country head, POCO India

Present: Lead, CMF

Himanshu Tandon has moved on from POCO India, and in August, he will be joining Nothing to lead the CMF division. He has worked across SapientNitro, Wipro, Videocon Mobile Phones, and Xiaomi India.

Roxy Young

Previous: CMO, Reddit

Roxy Young, who was holding the position of chief marketing officer, since 2020, has stepped down from her position. This move comes amid other leadership changes that took place at Reddit following the IPO. Young has worked across Gap Inc.