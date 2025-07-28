CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Ikea, Microsoft, Biocon Biologics and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Nitin Paranjpe
Previous: Chief people and transformation officer, Unilever
Present: Chief mentor and operating partner, Kedaara Capital
Kedaara Capital has appointed Nitin Paranjpe, as its chief mentor and operating partner. Paranjpe has also worked at Larsen & Toubro.
Shubhranshu Singh
Previous: CMO, Tata Motors
Shubhranshu Singh has left Tata Motors after a four-year tenure that saw the automaker’s commercial vehicles business undergo a sweeping brand transformation and digital pivot. Singh has worked across Unilever, Seranova, HCL Perot Systems, Syntel, Unilever, Visa, Star Network and Royal Enfield.
C Vijayakumar
Present: CEO & MD, HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies board of directors has approved the re-appointment of C. Vijayakumar as managing director and CEO, for a term from September 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. The re-appointment, subject to shareholder approval, is liable to retirement by rotation, according to a regulatory filing. Vijayakumar took up the role of CEO of HCLTech in October 2016.
Rakesh Jallipally
Previous: Vice president, Flipkart
Present: CEO, Pepe Jeans India
Pepe Jeans has appointed Rakesh Jallipally as chief executive officer. He has worked across Raymond, Arvind Fashions and Reliance Retail.
Vikram Kumaraswamy
Previous: EVP - Corporate development, Unilever
Present: Partner & Co-Head, L Catterton
L Catterton has named Vikram Kumaraswamy as partner and co-head. He began his career at Unilever.
Priyansh Kapoor and Amitesh Shah, Godrej Properties
Priyansh Kapoor, zonal chief executive officer – MMR, has tendered his resignation, and Amitesh Shah has been appointed as the Zonal CEO – MMR, stated the company's regulatory filing.
Vikas Singhal, chief operating officer, too has tendered his resignation effective from July 31, 2025. Sandeep Navlakhe succeeds Singhal, with effect from August 01, 2025.
Stephane Deblaise
Present: CEO, Renault India
Stephane Deblaise will take up the position of CEO at Renault India. He has also worked at Saft.
Anup Saha
Previous: Managing director, Bajaj Finance
Anup Saha, who served as managing director of Bajaj Finance, has stepped down from his position citing personal reasons, according to a regulatory filing. Following his resignation, he has also ceased to be a director on the company’s board.
Rajeev Jain has been re-designated as executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company effective 21 July 2025 until for the remainder of his term, i.e., till 31 March 2028.
Arun Naikar
Previous: Chief of E-commerce, Fab India
Arun Naikar, who served as the Head of E-commerce at Fabindia, has stepped down from his position. However, according to a media report, he will continue to be associated with the company as an advisor, guiding its digital business strategy. This was Naikar's second stint at Fabindia.
He has worked across Dishnet, eOfficePlanet India, Sify Technologies, Trent and Capillary Technologies.
Rishi Jaipuria
Previous: Azure GTM lead, Microsoft
Present: Country head, Azure, India, Microsoft
Microsoft has elevated Rishi Jaipuria to a new role. He has worked across WeP Peripherals, Hewlett Packard, SAP India, Dow Jones, and Teradata.
Ann Garreaud
Previous: EVP, Global Client Finance & Business Solutions, Publicis Groupe
Present: Global CFO, Ogilvy
Ogilvy announced the strategic appointment of Ann Garreaud as its new global chief financial officer. Garreaud, a financial leader with a 25-year career at Publicis Groupe, will now oversee all financial and commercial operations across Ogilvy’s global network and serve as a member of WPP’s finance leadership team.
Garreaud has worked across Publicis Healthcare Communications Group, and Publicis Worldwide.
Amit Govind
Previous: Head of internal communication, Tata Consultancy Services
Present: Global head of marketing - sustainability services, Tata Consultancy Services
TCS has elevated Amit Govind to a new role. He has worked across L&T Infotech, Perfect Relations, Audi India, CometChat, and Germin8.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Apple, Titan Company, BMW Group India, Kia India, X, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup and more
Deepali Naair
Previous: Group chief marketing officer, CK Birla Group
Present: Global head - brand and corporate communications, Biocon Biologics
Biocon Biologics has appointed Deepali Naair in a new role. She has worked across Tata Motors, BPL Mobile Communications, FCB Ulka Advertising, HSBC Global Asset Management, L&T General Insurance Company, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, IIFL Investment Managers, and IBM.
Jonathan Fitzpatrick
Previous: President & CEO, Driven Brands
Present: CEO, Subway
Subway has named Jonathan Fitzpatrick as CEO. He has also worked at Burger King.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Apple, Titan Company, BMW Group India, Kia India, X, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup and more
Patrik Antoni
Previous: Business development manager, Ingka
Present: CEO, Ikea India
Ikea India has appointed Patrik Antoni as CEO. He began his career at EF Education, Russia, Indonesia.
Adtnu Tiwari
Previous: Category lead - Premium white spirits, Bacardi
Present: Head of customer marketing & RTD, Bacardi
Bacardi has elevated AdtnuTiwari to a new role. He has worked across United Spirits, Diageo, and Willian Grant & Sons.
Fidji Simo
Previous: CEO & Chair, Instacart
Present: CEO - Applications, OpenAI
OpenAI has named Fidji Simo as CEO - Applications. She has worked across eBay and Facebook.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Tata Digital, CK Birla Group, Motorola and more
Daniel Barak
Previous: VP, global executive creative director, R/GA
Present: Global creative and innovation lead, WPP
WPP has appointed Daniel Barak in a new role. He has worked across The Mizbala Agency, McCann Erickson, Grey Group, Interlude, Promarket Group, Deutsch LA, and Saatchi & Saatchi.
Laurent Ezekiel
Previous: Chief marketing and growth officer, WPP; CEO, OpenX
Laurent Ezekiel, chief marketing and growth officer at WPP and CEO of OpenX — the agency dedicated to the Coca-Cola account — is reportedly stepping down to join Publicis Groupe. While details of his new role have not yet been disclosed, a WPP spokesperson confirmed that his successor will be announced shortly.
He has worked across Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising, UBS, Grey Group and Publicis Groupe.
Himanshu Tandon
Previous: Country head, POCO India
Present: Lead, CMF
Himanshu Tandon has moved on from POCO India, and in August, he will be joining Nothing to lead the CMF division. He has worked across SapientNitro, Wipro, Videocon Mobile Phones, and Xiaomi India.
Roxy Young
Previous: CMO, Reddit
Roxy Young, who was holding the position of chief marketing officer, since 2020, has stepped down from her position. This move comes amid other leadership changes that took place at Reddit following the IPO. Young has worked across Gap Inc.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy