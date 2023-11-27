CXO Moves: Exec movements at Unilever, McCain Foods, The Walt Disney Company, Yes Bank and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Gayatri Makhijani Ray
Previous: Head - brand, creative, media (India), Intel Corporation
Present: Head - digital club, Unilever
Unilever has appointed Gayatri Makhijani Ray in a new role. She has worked across MTV Networks, DDB Tribal, SapientNitro, Yahoo and Amazon.
Piyush Patnaik
Previous: Managing director, McCain Foods
Piyush Patnaik, who joined McCain Foods last October as managing director has quit the frozen food company. He started his career with Dabur India and went on to work across Coca-Cola India and Cargill. During his stint as MD at McCain Foods, he led the India business of the company.
Amrita Choudhary
Previous: Managing partner, Wavemaker India
Present: Head of media and partnerships, The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company has appointed Amrita Choudhary in a new role. She has worked in companies like DNA, Star India, Maxus and Sony Entertainment.
Tushar Patankar
Previous: Group chief risk officer, L&T Financial Services
Present: Chief risk officer, Yes Bank
Yes Bank has appointed Tushar Patankar in a new role. He has worked across Mashreq Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC, IDFC First Bank and Bajaj Finserv.
Jay Morzaria
Previous: Head of creative, Rephrase.AI
Jay Morzaria has moved on from Rephrase.AI. He has been a part of companies like Bright Outdoor Media, Ogilvy & Mather, OktoBuzz, Wavemaker, The Glitch, atom network, Schbang and Spring Marketing Capital.
Zubin Saxena
Present: Senior vice president and country head - India, Hilton
Zubin Saxena has joined Hilton in a new role. Saxena has worked across HVS, IHG and Radisson Hotel Group.
Deepa Krishnan
Previous: Director - marketing, category, loyalty, digital, Starbucks
Present: Head of marketing, Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels appointed Deepa Krishnan in a new role. Krishnan has worked across Godrej Appliances, Diageo India and Kantar.
Gaurav Jain
Previous: Head of emerging business, Sharechat and Moj
Present: Chief business officer, Sharechat and Moj
Gaurav Jain has been elevated in a new role. Jain has worked across NVIDIA, Citibank, Jaypee Capital Services, Google, Meta and Snap.
Amisha Gulati
Previous: Executive vice president, Schbang
Present: Business head, Sociowash
Sociowash has appointed Amisha Gulati in a new role. She has worked across Hyatt Regency, PUMA Group, Vyas Ginnetti Creative, The Glitch and Zee5.
Karan Arora
Previous: Leader- brand communication and digital marketing, GROHE and American Standard - India & Subcontinent, Lixil
Present: Assistant vice president - marketing, Central Park
Karan Arora has been appointed in a new role by Central Park. He has worked across Degremont Industry, Tata Motors, 3M, Jaguar Land Rover, Audi India and Godrej Properties.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy