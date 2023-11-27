comScore

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Unilever, McCain Foods, The Walt Disney Company, Yes Bank and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2023 8:14 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Gaurav Jain, Geetanjali Makhijani Ray, Piyush Patnaik and Amrita Choudhary)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Gayatri Makhijani Ray

Previous: Head - brand, creative, media (India), Intel Corporation

Present: Head - digital club, Unilever

Unilever has appointed Gayatri Makhijani Ray in a new role. She has worked across MTV Networks, DDB Tribal, SapientNitro, Yahoo and Amazon.

Piyush Patnaik

Previous: Managing director, McCain Foods

Piyush Patnaik, who joined McCain Foods last October as managing director has quit the frozen food company. He started his career with Dabur India and went on to work across Coca-Cola India and Cargill. During his stint as MD at McCain Foods, he led the India business of the company.

Amrita Choudhary

Previous: Managing partner, Wavemaker India

Present: Head of media and partnerships, The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company has appointed Amrita Choudhary in a new role. She has worked in companies like DNA, Star India, Maxus and Sony Entertainment.

Tushar Patankar

Previous: Group chief risk officer, L&T Financial Services

Present: Chief risk officer, Yes Bank

Yes Bank has appointed Tushar Patankar in a new role. He has worked across Mashreq Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC, IDFC First Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Jay Morzaria

Previous: Head of creative, Rephrase.AI

Jay Morzaria has moved on from Rephrase.AI. He has been a part of companies like Bright Outdoor Media, Ogilvy & Mather, OktoBuzz, Wavemaker, The Glitch, atom network, Schbang and Spring Marketing Capital.

Zubin Saxena

Present: Senior vice president and country head - India, Hilton

Zubin Saxena has joined Hilton in a new role. Saxena has worked across HVS, IHG and Radisson Hotel Group.

Deepa Krishnan

Previous: Director - marketing, category, loyalty, digital, Starbucks

Present: Head of marketing, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels appointed Deepa Krishnan in a new role. Krishnan has worked across Godrej Appliances, Diageo India and Kantar.

Gaurav Jain

Previous: Head of emerging business, Sharechat and Moj

Present: Chief business officer, Sharechat and Moj

Gaurav Jain has been elevated in a new role. Jain has worked across NVIDIA, Citibank, Jaypee Capital Services, Google, Meta and Snap.

Amisha Gulati

Previous: Executive vice president, Schbang

Present: Business head, Sociowash

Sociowash has appointed Amisha Gulati in a new role. She has worked across Hyatt Regency, PUMA Group, Vyas Ginnetti Creative, The Glitch and Zee5.

Karan Arora

Previous: Leader- brand communication and digital marketing, GROHE and American Standard - India & Subcontinent, Lixil

Present: Assistant vice president - marketing, Central Park

Karan Arora has been appointed in a new role by Central Park. He has worked across Degremont Industry, Tata Motors, 3M, Jaguar Land Rover, Audi India and Godrej Properties.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


