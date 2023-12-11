CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wakefit, Volvo Car, Grey Group and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Sridhar Balakrishnan

Previous: Non-executive independent director, Safari Industries

Present: Group chief executive officer, Duroflex

Sridhar Balakrishnan has joined Duroflex as group CEO. He has been a part of companies like Tata Steel, Marico, Pepsi, Star India, ACC and Adani Group.

Rahul Jain

Present: Chief executive officer, Epigamia

Epigamia has promoted Rahul Jain, the co-founder and chief operating officer as chief executive officer. Jain’s responsibilities will include spearheading the company’s overall business.

Jyotsana Singh Kaushik

Previous: Vice president - marketing, Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Present: Director - marketing and public relations, Volvo Car India

Volvo Car India has appointed Jyotsana Singh Kaushik in a new role. She has worked with companies like JWT, GE Money, Aviva India, Tetra Pak, McCormick & Company and FCB Ulka.

Prateek Malpani

Previous: Head of brand and media - Wakefit

Prateek Malpani has moved on from Wakefit. He has been assosicated with companies like Indus Valley Partners, Shiksha.com, redBus, Cure.Fit and Vedantu.

Anup Bhaskar

Present: Senior vice president and business head - North, Grey Group

Grey Group has appointed Anup Bhaskar as senior vice president and business head - North. He has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra Group, Rediffusion Y&R and MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Priyam Jha

Previous: Head of marketing, Firework

Present: Director - product marketing, WebEngage

WebEngage has appointed Priyam Jha in a new role. He has been a part of companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Chevrolet India, MTR Foods and Zepo.in.