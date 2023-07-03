CXO Moves: HUL’s CEO Sanjiv Mehta retires; Exec movements at Bombay Shaving Company, Landor & Fitch, Paytm and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Sanjiv Mehta

Sanjiv Mehta

Previous: Chief executive officer and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited; president, Unilever South Asia

Sanjiv Mehta steps down from his respective role, and passes on the mantle to Rohit Jawa. Mehta is armed with an experience of four decades and has worked across Union Carbide India and FICCI. Mehta is also a non-executive independent director at Air India, and an independent member at Danone.

Gauri Malhotra

Gauri Malhotra

Previous: VP and business head, Dr. Vaidya's, RPSG Group Company

Present: Chief marketing officer, Bombay Shaving Company

Bombay Shaving Company has appointed Gauri Malhotra as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Malhotra will build a strong brand and sustainably grow both Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd's personal care brands - Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer centric innovation and meaningful experiences. Malhotra comes with an experience of 19 years and has worked across Perfect Relations, Text 100 and Marico.

Kabeer Chaudhary

Kabeer Chaudhary

Previous: Managing director - APAC, M&C Saatchi Performance

Present: Global chief executive officer, M&C Saatchi Performance

M&C Saatchi Performance has promoted Kabeer Chaudhary in a new role. He will manage the agency’s operations across APAC, Middle East, Europe and the US. He will work closely with the global leadership and the country heads to evolve the agency’s global proposition. Chaudhary has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Endemol and Mobext (Havas Group).

Sourabh Lohtia

Present: Head of marketing, PNB MetLife

Sourabh Lohtia heads PNB MetLife as head of marketing. In his new role, Lohtia will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at PNB MetLife. It includes brand and channel marketing, customer lifecycle management, product marketing and digital marketing. He will spearhead PNB MetLife's digital business growth through the company's website. Lohtia is armed with an experience of two decades and has worked across ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, MetLife India Insurance and Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.

Amit Midha

Previous: Head - digital and social media, OPPO

Present: Associate vice president, Paytm

Paytm has appointed Amit Midha as associate vice president. Midha comes with an experience of 15 years and has worked across Cvent India, NetCarrots Loyalty Services, Havas Worldwide, Wunderman, Daiko FHO and McCann.

Lulu Raghavan

Lulu Raghavan

Previous: Managing director, Landor & Fitch

Present: Vice president, APAC, Landor & Fitch

Landor & Fitch has elevated Lulu Raghavan to the role of vice president for the APAC region. Raghavan is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Ogilvy Consulting and Landor Associates.

Anand Krishna

Previous: Director - MadOrWat Digital Media

Present: Director - brand management, Mirum India

Mirum India has appointed Anand Krishna as director - brand management. Krishna will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity. He has worked in companies like Lowe Lintas, Rediffusion DY&R, Raymond Apparel, Network18 and Social Wavelength.

Divya Gursahani

Present: Chief marketing and communications officer, Nourish You

Nourish You has appointed Divya Gursahani in a new role. Gursahani will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, which encompasses all of Nourish You's product categories and consumer communication channels. Gursahani has been associated with firms like Diligent Media Corporation, ELLE Magazine and By The Gram.