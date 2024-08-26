CXO Moves: Swiggy, P&G, PepsiCo execs moving in, out and up

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

NP Singh

Previous: Managing director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India

NP Singh bid farewell to SPNI on August 23 after a 25 year stint. Singh began his career in 1999 as CFO at Sony, later became COO. In 2014, he took up the mantle of managing Director and CEO.

Swati Bhattacharya

Previous: Creative chair, FCB Group India

Present: Global head, Lightbox, GCPL

Swati Bhattacharya has joined Godrej Consumer Product Limited’s in-house agency Lightbox in a new role. During her stint at FCB India, Bhattacharya played a crucial role in shaping the agency's creative reputation and bringing international recognition through path-breaking campaigns, while her keen insights and bold approach to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the organisation, inspiring creativity and pushing boundaries.

Mark Kirkham

Previous: SVP and chief marketing officer, international beverages, PepsiCo

Present: Senior vice president - marketing, Pepsi and sparkling brands, PepsiCo

Mark Kirkham has been elevated to a new role at PepsiCo. He has worked across Ovum, Forrester Research, and Procter & Gamble.

Neville Tata

Star Bazaar, which is the hypermarket unit of Trent Ltd, that houses Tata Group's retail businesses will be headed by Neville Tata.

A media report highlighted that Neville will be mentored by his father and chairman of Trent Ltd, Noel Tata, and moving forward, may take charge as CEO or executive director.

Tata was on board of Trent Hypermarket, a grocery retailing subsidiary, as its non-executive director. But, he has stepped down from that role, stated the report.

Sanjay Singhal

Previous: Chief operating officer, ITC Limited

Present: Chief executive officer, Wagh Bakri Tea Group

Sanjay Singhal has joined Wagh Bakri Tea Group in a new role. He has worked across Lakme Lever, Hindustan Unilever, Yum! Restaurants International, GE Capital, Aditya Birla Group and Dabur India.

Gaurav Rajput

Previous: Managing director & head - consumer bank marketing, Asia, Standard Chartered

Present: MD, global head - global head corporate and investment bank - marketing, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has elevated Gaurav Rajput in a new role. He has worked across FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, Citibank India, Aviva, Cigna TTK Health Insurance Company and IDFC Bank.

Priyali Kamath

Previous: Senior vice president - skin and personal care, Procter & Gamble

Present: President, Imperial Brands PLC

Priyali Kamath has joined Imperial Brands PLC as president.

Gaurav Ramdev

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Protean eGov Technologies

Present: Chief growth and marketing officer, Protean eGov Technologies

Gaurav Ramdev has been elevated to a new role. He has worked across Britannia Industries, The Coca-Cola Company, and Razorpay.

Kumaresh Pattabhiraman

Previous: Senior director - product, feed, search and Generative AI, LinkedIn

Present: Country manager and product head, LinkedIn India

Kumaresh Pattabhiraman has been elevated to a new role at LinkedIn India. He has worked across Google, Citadel Investment Group and Microsoft.

Hari Kumar

Previous: Vice president - head of grocery, Flipkart

Present: Chief business officer, Swiggy Instamart

Hari Kumar, as per reports, will be joining Swiggy Instamart as chief business officer. He has worked across Cordys and Network18.

Rohin Desai

Previous: Head - revenue and sales strategy, Enterr10 Television

Present: Chief client officer - media buying, Madison World

Rohin Desai has joined Madison World in a new role. He has worked across Godrej, The media Edge, Wavemaker India and Mindshare India.

Rahul Kumar Srivastava

Present: Chief operating officer and lead - sales operations, Parag Milk Foods

Rahul Kumar Srivastava, who serves as the chief operating officer at Parag Milk Foods will be leading the sales operations where the sales team will report to him. He worked across Amul and Lactalis India.

Adam Smith

Previous: Vice president, product management, YouTube

Present: Chief Product & Technology Officer, Disney Entertainment and ESPN, Disney

Adam Smith has joined Disney in a new role. He has worked across Lehman Brothers and Random House.

Kathleen Finch

Previous: Chairman, Warner Bros Discovery, US Networks

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, has decided to retire after a 25 year run.

Finch worked across CBS News, Scripps Networks Interactive and Discovery Inc.

Prashanth Jain

Previous: Managing director, GE Power

Prashanth Jain has moved on from his respective position. He has worked across Siemens, Magna Infotech, Schneider Electric India and GE.

Debjani Ghosh

Previous: President, Nasscom

Debjani Ghosh, who led Nasscom as president, has stepped down from her position. Rajesh Nambiar will lead the non-governmental organisation as president.

Ghosh started her career at Intel Corporation and then rose the ranks as managing director, South Asia.