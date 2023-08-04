comScore

DDB Tribal appoints Purva Ummat as Group Creative Director

In Purva Ummat's decade long career, she has also worked on brands such as Aditya Birla Group, Paytm First Games, Marico. Her journey as a creative leader began early with agencies such as Dentsu Creative, McCann Worldgroup and Ogilvy.

Aug 4, 2023
Purva Ummat will report to Iraj Fraz, who heads creative for DDB Tribal.

DDB Tribal has announced the appointment of Purva Ummat as the group creative director. With this appointment, the agency aims to further their innovative and data-driven creative solutions in a truly media agnostic way. Ummat will report to Iraj Fraz, who heads creative for DDB Tribal.

Prior to this, she was with Dentsu Creative where she played a significant role in launching Nykaa Fashion. In her decade long career, she has also worked on brands such as Aditya Birla Group, Paytm First Games, Marico. Her journey as a creative leader began early with agencies such as Dentsu Creative, McCann Worldgroup and Ogilvy.

Commenting on her new role DDB Tribal, Ummat said, “When it comes to thinking fresh and out of the box, DDB has been making all the right noises. And DDB’s recent Network of the Year win at Cannes Lions 2023 shows the strength of their creative prowess. I am eager to add to this infectious energy and creative strength in Delhi.”

Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal shared his thoughts, “DDB Tribal brings together digital-first thinking and classic insight-driven advertising, and Purva is made of the same ilk. The work she has created over the years stands as a testimony to the extraordinary energy she brings to every creative opportunity. As the most senior addition to our creative team, Purva is going to lead some of our key brands."


