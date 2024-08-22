Debjani Ghosh moves on from Nasscom; Rajesh Nambiar to lead as president

Debjani Ghosh, who led Nasscom as president, has stepped down from her position. Rajesh Nambiar will lead the non-governmental organisation as president. Nambiar stepped down from his position as chairman and managing director - India, Cognizant. Starting October 1, as reported by Moneycontrol, Rajesh Varrier will succeed Nambiar.

Ghosh stated, "My time at nasscom has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. I have had the privilege of leading an exceptional team whose dedication, innovation, and resilience have made nasscom the powerhouse it is today. Together, we have navigated numerous challenges, from keeping the industry operational during the pandemic to collaborating with the government to ignite the largest-ever public-private partnership initiative for reskilling—Future Skills. We have embraced opportunities and continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible for India’s technology sector. There were times when we stumbled, but each setback only made us stronger, and we always emerged forward."

She further stated, "My fascination with frontier technologies has grown into a passion, and it’s now my dream to see India emerge as a global leader in these transformative fields. AI is undoubtedly poised to reshape economies worldwide, and my aspiration is for India to lead this transformation in a way that benefits both humanity and the environment. And i am super excited with the work I am doing at NITI Aayog Official to turn this vision into reality."

As the NASSCOM President, Ghosh actively worked with the industry and Government to accelerate the growth of the Industry and strengthen India’s position as hub for Innovation and Digital Talent. Her approach had been focused on a three-point agenda - talent development and re-skilling, strengthening the innovation culture in the country and collaborating with governments across the world to open new opportunities for the Indian IT industry.