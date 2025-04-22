'Shocks conscience of court': Delhi HC slams Baba Ramdev's 'indefensible' Rooh Afza remarks; asks to take down ad

The Delhi High Court has criticized yoga guru Ramdev for his "sharbat jihad" remark, calling it shocking and offensive. The court has directed Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali to immediately remove advertisements that labeled Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza.

The court emphasized that such statements have the potential to harm communal harmony and violate public order.

The case stemmed from a promotional video where Ramdev suggested a particular drink, Rooh Afza, was part of a "jihad" to harm India. On April 3, he claimed that the pharmaceutical and food company was using its money for building masjids and madrasas. “There’s a company that gives you sharbat, but the money it earns is used to construct madrasas and mosques,” Ramdev alleged.

The video was shared by ‘Patanjali Products’ on Facebook with a caption in Hindi. “Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaners being sold in the name of soft drinks and 'sharbat jihad'. Bring home only Patanjali Sharbat and Juices,” the caption read.

He also slammed soft drinks and compared them to toilet cleaner consumed in the name of quenching thirst during the summer

Later, Hamdard accused Ramdev of making defamatory and communal statements targeting its product.

During the hearing on April 22, the judge pointed out that remarks like these could incite disharmony and affect societal peace. "It shocks the conscience of the court. This is indefensible,” Justice Amit Bansal said while hearing Hamdard's suit against Ramdev.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Hamdard and submitted that it was a shocking case that goes beyond the disparagement of Rooh Afza product but also is a case of “communal divide". He said that Ramdev's remarks is akin to a hate speech.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar appeared on behalf of Patanjali and Ramdev, and said, “We are not against any religion,” asserting that the videos will be pulled down. “I have advised. We are pulling down the videos,” Nayar said.

The Patanjali founder is also directed to file an affidavit undertaking that he will not issue such statements, advertisements, or social media posts in the future.