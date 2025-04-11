            
Baba Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' video goes viral; draws ire over controversial remark

Referring to what he described as "sharbat jihad," Baba Ramdev urged consumers to turn instead to Patanjali's line of juices and rose sharbat.

By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2025 9:25 AM
Baba Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' video goes viral; draws ire over controversial remark

Baba Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, has once again found himself at the center of controversy after making provocative remarks about sharbat. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ramdev accused a sharbat brand of using its profits to fund the construction of mosques and madrasas.

Referring to what he described as "sharbat jihad," he urged consumers to turn instead to Patanjali's line of juices and rose sharbat, which he said would support Hindu educational institutions such as gurukuls, the Acharyakulam school, Patanjali University, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

'In the name of quenching thirst during summers, people drink cold beverages that are basically toilet cleaners,' Ramdev said in the video. 'On one side, there’s the attack of toilet-cleaner-like poison, and on the other, there’s a company selling sharbat, which uses the money earned to build mosques and madrasas.'

While he did not name the rival brand, viewers and social media users widely interpreted his comments as a veiled reference to Rooh Afza.

The video was shared on the official Facebook page of Patanjali Products with a caption that read, "Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaners being sold in the name of soft drinks and 'sharbat jihad'. Bring home only Patanjali Sharbat and Juices."

The reaction online was swift and polarized. Many users criticized Ramdev for what they saw as an attempt to stoke religious tensions in order to promote his brand.

“Baba Ramdev’s attempt to promote Patanjali’s sharbat by calling Rooh Afza ‘Sharbat Jihad’ is not only disrespectful but dangerous,” one user wrote.

The Supreme Court of India has in the past reprimanded Ramdev and his company for making unfounded claims about the curative powers of Patanjali Ayurved products, including alleged treatments for serious medical conditions.


First Published on Apr 11, 2025 8:16 AM

