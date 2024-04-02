Dezerv appoints Yash Bhargava as head - brand and content marketing

Financial advisory and investment management platform Dezerv, which is backed by marquee investors such as Accel Partners, Matrix Partners, Elevation Capital, Whiteboard Capital and Blume Ventures, appoints Yash Bhargava as its head of brand and content marketing. In this role, Bhargava will be responsible for spearheading brand development and content marketing strategies to further propel Dezerv's vision and mission, stated the company in the release.

Bhargava stated, "I'm thrilled to join Dezerv as the Head of Brand and Content Marketing. When I first met Sandeep, Sripad, and the team and heard their vision for the platform, I was immediately drawn to the ambitious vision and the compelling problem statement. A few more meetings were enough to convince me of the method in this madness—an inventiveness that was contagious."