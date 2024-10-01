DIPA appoints Prachur Sah and Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi as chairman and vice chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) announced changes in its leadership at its Annual General Meeting.
Prachur Sah, CEO and MD of Indus Towers has been appointed as the new Chairman of DIPA. Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi, currently serving as the Group CEO of Ascend Telecom, has been named the new Vice Chairman.
Sah brings over three decades of experience in the telecom sector, with a track record in leadership, strategy, and innovation. His expertise in tower infrastructure management and his vision for a digitally connected India have been instrumental in driving the expansion of 4G and 5G networks across the country, stated the association.
Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi, currently serving as the Group CEO of Ascend Telecom, has been named the new Vice Chairman. With over 37 years of global experience in the telecom sector, Chaturvedi's expertise spans across national and international telecom organisations. As an ITS (India Telecom Service) officer and Director of BSNL, largest Govt enterprise, introduced cellular services and Optical fibre connectivity and oversaw privatisation of Telecom. Chaturvedi has been honoured with the President’s Medal (V.S.S.M) for distinguished telecom services.
Commenting on his appointment and DIPA's future direction, Sah said, "I am honored to lead DIPA at this crucial juncture in India's digital journey. Our nation has already established itself as a global leader in 5G rollout and deployment, and we are now setting our sights on the 6G stack. The IP1 sector is well-established and fully prepared to enhance the rollout of 6G in India. We are committed to supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, ensuring that our digital infrastructure not only meets global standards but also contributes significantly to our nation's technological self-reliance and economic growth."
Chaturvedi said, "India's telecom sector stands at the cusp of a transformative era. Our vision extends beyond traditional telecommunications, encompassing emerging technologies and cross-sector collaborations. We see immense potential in areas such as IoT, AI, and smart city initiatives. DIPA will play a pivotal role in fostering an ecosystem that not only supports these advancements but also ensures their benefits reach every corner of our nation, bridging the digital divide and propelling India towards a truly digital future."
Read More: Tony Vinciquerra to step down from CEO role at Sony Pictures Entertainment; Ravi Ahuja named President and CEO