Tony Vinciquerra to step down from CEO role at Sony Pictures Entertainment; Ravi Ahuja named President and CEO

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) announced that its Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra will step down from his role as CEO. Ravi Ahuja, SPE’s current Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO, will assume leadership of as President and CEO, effective January 2, 2025.

Vinciquerra will remain in an advisory role for SPE as non-executive Chairman until the end of December 2025.

Ahuja will report to Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Sony Group Corporation President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki.

“The extraordinary turnaround at SPE over the last 10 years would not have been possible without Vinciquerra’s deep experience and expertise in the entertainment space, his strategic vision and his outstanding leadership,” said Yoshida.

“Under his watch, SPE became a critically important part of our efforts to maximise the value of our IP and find synergies across all our entertainment and technology businesses, and it remains a key driver in Sony Group’s ongoing corporate strategies to lean further into the creative and entertainment spaces," he said.

Yoshida added, “Since joining SPE in 2021, Ravi has been at the center of Tony’s leadership team, navigating the unprecedented challenges of today’s media and entertainment environment and positioning SPE for further growth. We look forward to working more closely with him in his new role as President and CEO of SPE.”

Vinciquerra joined SPE in June 2017, and has led the company’s dramatic turnaround with five consecutive years of increasing profit by strengthening of SPE’s film slate, reimagining SPE’s television businesses, and with aggressive M&A in key growth areas, such as anime with the acquisition of Crunchyroll in 2021.

Vinciquerra’s strategic decisions to divest most of SPE’s international cable networks as that market began to deteriorate, and to not jump into the overcrowded streaming space with a general entertainment streaming service, has kept SPE profitable during a time of unprecedented industry change.

In recent years, Vinciquerra led SPE through some of the entertainment industry’s most challenging events such as the COVID-19 epidemic and the historic combined SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023, events which brought television and film production to a standstill.

“When I stepped into this role seven and a half years ago, I would’ve never imagined the extraordinary industry disruption and opportunity we’d face,” said Vinciquerra.

“I’m filled with immense gratitude for this exceptional company and its profound legacy in Hollywood history. I’m consistently inspired by my brilliant and resolute colleagues. Together, against the odds, we achieved remarkable success and have consistently proven that this is a community built on passion and resilience. I have the utmost confidence that SPE will continue to thrive in the years ahead and know that Ravi is the right leader to take SPE forward.”

Ravi Ahuja joined SPE in 2021 to oversee all production businesses for Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and the studio’s India business as Chairman of Global Television Studios. SPT and its production companies produce several award-winning and acclaimed television series including The Crown, The Boys, Gen V, Cobra Kai, Better Call Saul, The Last of Us, Outlander, For All Mankind, The Night Agent, Twisted Metal, The Wheel of Time, S.W.A.T., The Good Doctor, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, Shark Tank, American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, 90 Day Fiancé, Octonauts, SuperKitties, and many more.

Since joining SPE, Ahuja has also overseen SPE’s M&A activities, including the acquisitions of awardwinning nonfiction entertainment company Industrial Media, leading UK production company Bad Wolf and VFX company, Pixomondo, as well as the sale of GSN Games to Scopely.

Prior to joining SPE, Ahuja was President of Business Operations and CFO of Walt Disney Television. Prior to that he was in positions of increasing authority, including CFO, at the Fox Networks Group, and Virgin Entertainment Group, Inc.

“It is my privilege and honor to take the helm at SPE,” said Ahuja.