Donear Group appoints Aakash Mishra as AVP - group brand marketing

Commenting on this new acquisition, Donear Group's director, Rahul Rajendra Agarwal said, “It is very exciting and at the same time inspirational for us to focus on our own businesses - Yarn and Fabrics respectively. We find ourselves committed to construct further on Mayur brand and make it an integral brand of the Donear group and strive to take it to the next level of success. Substantiating our mission of standing tall as a textile and apparel global conglomerate, we aim to grow from strength to strength with Mayur and PV Suiting Distribution Network on our side. This highly scalable and sustainable infusion will serve as our next giant growth engine to further enrich our portfolio and expand the market share of branded fabrics offering.”