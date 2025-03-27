Dream team behind Dream11's blockbuster IPL campaign joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

The highly anticipated Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025 is set to feature a powerhouse line-up of industry leaders and trailblazers, including the creative masterminds behind Dream11’s blockbuster campaign.

On March 28, 2025, Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit will set the stage for a new era of creativity, innovation and leadership. This event will serve as a dynamic hub for forward-thinking strategies, fostering business growth, inspiring leaders, and engaging global audiences.

Joining the panel of luminaries are Adarsh Atal from Tilt Brand Solutions's Quotient Ventures and Shriram Iyer from ZeroFifty Mediaworks, the creative minds behind for Dream11's blockbuster IPL campaign.

The duo will join forces with renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who directed the ad, to offer exclusive insights into the making of the campaign that captured the nation's attention.

The team will take the stage at the summit alongside some of the most influential figures in business and creativity.

Adarsh Atal

Adarsh Atal is the Group Chief Creative Officer at Quotient Ventures and the former Chief Creative Officer at Tilt Brand Solutions.

Before his tenure at Tilt, Atal held several leadership positions at MullenLowe Lintas Group, including Unit Creative Director and Creative Director. He is widely recognized for his ability to craft innovative and impactful campaigns that deeply connect with audiences.

Some of Atal's most notable campaigns include Dream11's IPL campaigns and Livspace's campaign featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. His impressive portfolio also boasts collaborations with brands such as Swiggy, Disney+ Hotstar, and ICICI, among others.

Shriram Iyer

Shriram Iyer, was Co-founder and Group Chief Creative Officer at Tilt Brand Solutions before starting ZeroFifty Mediaworks as co-founder, is a highly respected creative leader in the Indian advertising industry.

With over two decades of experience, Shriram has consistently delivered outstanding work for a diverse range of brands.

His impressive portfolio includes names like Licious, Axe, Bajaj Auto, Dream11, Fastrack, Flipkart, GoDaddy, Google, Havell’s, ICICI Bank, JDMart, Livspace, Myntra, OLX, Swiggy, Tata Tea, Too Yum, Vedantu, and many more.

Prior to his role at Tilt, Shriram served as the National Creative Director at Mullen Lintas, where he led impactful campaigns for Havell’s, Axe, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Too Yum, Google, Fastrack, Tata Tea, Micromax, OLX, and several others.

Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari is a renowned Indian film writer and director with a diverse career that spans across both advertising and cinema. He graduated with a B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Bombay in 1996.

After a brief stint with a leading software firm, Nitesh pursued his passion for writing, which he discovered during his time at IIT Bombay, and transitioned into the world of advertising.

With 18 years of experience in the advertising industry, Tiwari has worked with prestigious agencies including FCB Ulka, Lowe Lintas, and Leo Burnett.

He spent 11 years at Leo Burnett, where he served as the Chief Creative Officer in Mumbai. Throughout his advertising career, he created many iconic and award-winning campaigns.

In addition to his work in advertising, Tiwari has co-written and directed three successful feature films: Chillar Party, Bhootnath Returns, and Dangal. He also co-wrote Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

What is the Global Pioneers Summit?

The Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025 is set to bring together some of the most influential thinkers, providing a dynamic platform for innovation and transformative ideas. Featuring an esteemed line-up of speakers, the summit is poised to spark insightful conversations and forward-thinking strategies across multiple industries.

Hear from Ogilvy’s Global CEO Devika Bulchandani; Diageo India's managing director and CEO Hina Nagarajan, Nestle India's chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan; Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India; leading Indian fintech CRED's Founder and CEO, Kunal Shah; entrepreneur and leading content creator Raj Shamani; Amrit Acharya, CEO and co-founder, Zetwerk Manufacturing; and Michael Sheldrick, author and policy entrepreneur and co-founder at Global Citizen.