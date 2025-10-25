Reliance and Meta launch Rs 855 crore JV to build enterprise AI platform

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Ltd. has taken another step into the fast-expanding field of artificial intelligence, announcing the creation of a new joint venture with Meta Platforms to develop and distribute enterprise AI services. The conglomerate said on Saturday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence Limited, has incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), a new entity formed in partnership with Facebook Overseas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta.
Reliance Intelligence will hold a 70 percent stake in the venture, while Meta will own the remaining 30 percent. The two companies have committed an initial combined investment of about ₹855 crore. Reliance Intelligence will contribute ₹2 crore toward the initial subscription of 20 million equity shares priced at ₹10 each.
According to a regulatory filing, the formation of REIL does not constitute a related-party transaction, and none of Reliance’s promoters or group entities have any interest in the deal. The company also said that no regulatory or governmental approvals were required for the incorporation.
The partnership, first announced at Reliance’s annual shareholder meeting in August, will combine Meta’s open-source Llama models with Reliance’s vast enterprise network to deliver artificial intelligence tools across sectors.
The joint venture will initially focus on two product lines: an enterprise AI platform-as-a-service that allows businesses to customize and deploy generative AI models, and a suite of pre-configured AI solutions for industries including sales, marketing, finance, IT operations, and customer service.
Meta will provide the technical foundation for building Llama-based models, while Reliance will draw on its digital infrastructure and access to thousands of Indian enterprises and small businesses. The companies said the AI tools will be deployable across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, designed to reduce operational costs for clients.