CVL Srinivas pays tribute to Piyush Pandey: “A legend of the industry and a genuine human being who spoke straight from the heart”

WPP India Country Manager CVL Srinivas remembers the late Piyush Pandey as a warm, wise, and inspiring leader whose authenticity, wit, and creativity shaped generations in Indian advertising.

By  Storyboard18Oct 24, 2025 3:47 PM
“Always willing to help with his wise counsel and sharp wit, conversations with him would start with one topic but end up exploring a range of ideas,” Srinivas said.

CVL Srinivas, Country Manager of WPP India, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of advertising icon Piyush Pandey, who passed away on October 24.

“Extremely saddened by the news,” Srinivas wrote.

“Piyush was not just a legend of the industry, he was a very warm and genuine human being who spoke straight from the heart.”

He fondly recalled Pandey’s openness and generosity, describing how every conversation with him was filled with insight and curiosity.

“Always willing to help with his wise counsel and sharp wit, conversations with him would start with one topic but end up exploring a range of ideas,” Srinivas said.

Reflecting on Pandey’s lasting influence, he added, “He has left behind an incredible legacy, which will be an inspiration for many generations to come.”

Concluding his tribute with affection and respect, Srinivas wrote, “We will all miss him. Salute, Captain!”


First Published on Oct 24, 2025 3:47 PM

