Ashwini Vaishnaw pays tribute to Piyush Pandey: “The legacy of Piyush Pandey ji lives on”

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, paid tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who passed away on Friday, calling his creative legacy unbreakable.
“The legacy of Piyush Pandey Ji lives on! ‘Creativity ka jod hai… tootega nahi!’ From ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ to ‘Do Boond Zindagi Ki’, he built brands and touched lives,” Vaishnaw wrote in his message.
Pandey, the towering creative force who transformed the face and soul of Indian advertising, was widely regarded as the man who gave the industry its distinct Indian voice and its unmistakable accent. Over a career spanning more than four decades at Ogilvy India, he redefined the way brands communicated with the country’s diverse audiences.
His passing marks the end of an era in which advertising spoke from the heart of India - in its own idiom, rhythm, and emotion. Known for his warmth, wit, and deeply human approach to storytelling, Pandey crafted some of India’s most memorable campaigns for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Asian Paints, and Hutch, among others.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Pandey, calling him a visionary who made a monumental contribution to advertising and popular culture. “I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.
From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, leaders across the political spectrum joined the industry in mourning the man who turned Indian advertising into a celebration of its people, language, and spirit.
Prasoon Joshi remembers Piyush Pandey: “He wasn’t just a colleague or a leader- he was a pulse, a presence, a laugh that filled the room before he did”