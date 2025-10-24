Anand Mahindra remembers Piyush Pandey: “He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten”

ADVERTISEMENT
Anand Mahindra joined the chorus of tributes pouring in for Piyush Pandey, the iconic advertising veteran who passed away on October 24.
Remembering him with deep affection, Mahindra said that while Pandey’s professional achievements were monumental, it was his spirit and humanity that truly defined him.
“Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry,” Mahindra wrote.
Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry…— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2025
But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life.
He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion,… pic.twitter.com/6C1SJHwFH6
“But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life.”
Mahindra reflected on how Pandey’s approach to creativity went beyond business metrics and advertising accolades.
“He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten,” he said - a line that captures the essence of Pandey’s enduring legacy.
Quoting Albert Camus, Mahindra added, “‘In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.’ Piyush always carried that summer within him.”
In closing his tribute, Mahindra wrote, “Alwida, my friend. You made life richer for all of us. Om Shanti.”
Mahindra’s words reflect how Piyush Pandey’s influence extended far beyond advertising - to the way he inspired people to live, laugh, and lead with authenticity and heart.